After battling through two basketball seasons at Wabash Valley Junior College and two more at Indiana State, 5-foot-7 Marie Hunter figured “what’s one more?” when presented with the option of playing a fifth season in 2021-22.
Because she’s enrolled at ISU as a graduate student majoring in sport management, Hunter is eligible to utilize the NCAA’s COVID-19 rule initiated in 2020.
So for the the third season in a row, she’s playing guard for the Sycamores.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to have the extra year,” Hunter admitted.
After Indiana State went 5-25 and 5-15 over the previous two seasons under then-coach Vicki Hall, Hunter (pardon the pun) is hunting for victories.
With Chad Killinger now at the helm, ISU will take a 1-1 record into tonight’s matchup against Eastern Illinois (1-0) inside Hulman Center. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Heading into this season, Hunter had started 42 of the 47 games she played for the Sycamores, averaging 8.6 points per outing. In the first two contests this season, she tallied a modest six and four points respectively. But she did dish out five assists in the season-opening triumph over Stephens College on Nov. 9.
“She works really hard,” Killinger said of Hunter. “She does a really good job in terms of being aggressive from the offensive standpoint and defending the ball.
“Obviously, everybody’s got things to work on. But I think she’s a kid who will thrive with the way we play and the freedom that they’re allowed offensively.”
Killinger realizes that if it weren’t for COVID, a deadly disease that has rocked the world, he probably wouldn’t be seeing Hunter at his practices every day. But he appreciates how the NCAA handled the pandemic when it first reared its ugly head in 2020.
“I think the NCAA has done everything it can in trying to deal with the situation,” Killinger told the Tribune-Star. “I would not want to be making those decisions.”
Even though Killinger wasn’t with the program for the 2019-2020 campaign, he is aware that Hunter and her teammates didn’t get to experience the season-ending loss that most teams usually do.
That’s because the Missouri Valley Conference tournament was canceled by the coronavirus threat in mid-March 2020 before the Sycamores could play their first-round contest. Last season, several matchups were called off because of one side or the other having one or more key members of its program testing positive for COVID right before the game.
So Killinger would like for the veteran Sycamores to experience what “a regular season” feels like again.
Hunter would like that as well … and she’d like to experience what winning a bunch of games feels like again too.
“We’re doing stuff differently every day [in practice],” Hunter told the Tribune-Star. “It could be the same concept, but it could be a different way of dealing with it each practice.
“It keeps everything interesting, because we never know what to expect.”
Sounds similar to games, which also can be unpredictable from time to time.
Hunter likes Killinger’s offensive game plan being faster paced than in the past. On defense, she anticipates the Sycamores being more aggressive, which will be necessary against tough MVC opponents such as Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa, the three teams that received at least one first-place vote in the conference’s preseason poll released in mid-October.
When ISU matches up against these stellar foes over the next few months, Hunter believes she’ll be better prepared to “finish through contact” and play with a higher basketball IQ than she did previously.
Not just for basketball, but Hunter sincerely enjoys living in Terre Haute for several reasons. She likes the company of her teammates and she likes trying out the city’s wide variety of restaurants — such as Taco Tequila’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, Tokyo Japanese Cuisine Hibachi Grill and McAlister’s Deli.
And she liked the feeling of being cheered on by the Sycamores’ home fans two years ago, so she’s pretty sure she’ll like that again, especially in the new and improved Hulman Center.
“It’s good to have fans back in Hulman Center,” Killinger mentioned. “It’s renovated and it’s beautiful in there.”
• • •
• Facing the Panthers — Eastern Illinois, coached by Matt Bollant, defeated Lindenwood 86-30 in its season opener Nov. 9. Pacing the Panthers were 5-9 junior guard Lariah Washington with 16 points, 5-8 senior guard Jordyn Hughes with 13 and 6-0 freshman forward Taris Thornton with 10.
Meanwhile, Adrian Folks is coming off a career game during the Sycamores’ 65-58 loss at Saint Louis on Sunday. The 6-0 junior forward posted 24 points and 10 rebounds.
