Indiana State had the top of the Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer standings in its sights after 45 minutes of play against Loyola on Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
But after trailing 1-0 at intermission, the Ramblers — two-time defending MVC champions, preseason conference favorite and current league leader — crushed those dreams in a hurry, scoring five times in just over nine minutes early in the second half to post a 5-1 victory.
Loyola had controlled play most of the first period too, but the Sycamore defense and freshman keeper Maddie Alexander had kept the Ramblers off the scoreboard despite several threats usually catalyzed by speedy sophomore Megan Nemec, last year's MVC Freshman of the Year.
ISU had a chance in the 13th minute, but it came at a price. Serra Hanrahan had won a ball with a slide tackle and gotten it to Sidney Ewing. Ewing passed to Sasha Thompson, but Thompson and Loyola keeper Grace Droessler got tangled and Thompson not only couldn't get a shot off but left the game with an injury and did not return.
She joined several Sycamores — including her former Terre Haute North teammate Liz Humphrey and Anna Holcombe, who had scored in ISU's most recent match — on the sidlines. "We're short-handed," ISU coach Julie Hanley confirmed after Wednesday's match.
The Sycamores managed just one shot in the first period, but it was a successful one. Hanrahan again came up with a ball on the right side of the field — "She's gonna empty her tank every single game," Hanley said after the match when asked about Hanrahan — and again connected with Ewing. Ewing passed to leading Sycamore scorer CeCe Wahlberg, who crossed the ball to freshman Katie Yankey for a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.
Loyola came out energized for the second period, however. The Ramblers earned a corner kick in the second minute, and the Sycamores couldn't clear the ball out of their end of the field. The result was an unsuccessful shot that wound up on the feet of Abby Swanson, who buried her rebound shot for a tie.
Indiana State tried to answer and was awarded a free kick in the Ramblers' end, but it went wide of the goal — and the Ramblers were just getting warmed up.
A shot by Loyola's Amanda Cassidy clanged off the far post in the fifth minute, and the visitors seemed to be making that their target. Lindsey Hardiman got the ball inside that post moments later for the tie-breaking score, and Nemec came up with a loose ball and ricocheted it off that post and into the net for a 3-1 lead two minutes after that. To ice the cake, Nemec made beautiful crossing passes to set up goals for her teammates 28 seconds apart about five minutes later.
"Their front six [players] are super athletic," Hanley said of the Ramblers later, "and they made good services into the box and dominated the game. They're No. 1 [in the conference] for a reason. They're an older team [particularly when compared to the Sycamores] with a lot of different players who can have an impact."
For those young Sycamores, their job the next few days will be to wipe this match out of their minds.
"We've got to flush it," Hanley said. "Give credit to Loyola . . . and at the end of the day, this league is tough.
"But this is not gonna define us. Everything is still there for us to play for."
