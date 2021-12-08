It would be understandable to watch the dynamism Indiana State guard Xavier Bledson brings to the Sycamores and to ask yourself — how did this guy escape the attention of other Division I programs?
The truth is? Bledson very nearly escaped the attention of this Division I program too. And that's after the Division II coach he played under at Lincoln Memorial — Josh Schertz — had three years of time to watch Bledson develop.
"He called me and said he really wanted to come. I was like, 'don't.' I told him he was a great player at [the Division II] level, but it's not going to translate to this level," Schertz said.
Wait, what? Bledson, who has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and who gets to the free throw line a team-high 4.2 times per game was encouraged to stay at LMU?
Schertz freely admits his evaluation on that was not on the mark, but on a more important plane, the fact that Bledson is plying his trade in ISU's blue-and-white goes to show that the trust that has been built up between the kinetic Gainesville, Ga. native and the cerebral Schertz is bigger than X's and O's.
It's a trust felt by both equally. Regardless of his role, Bledson wanted to be a part of what Schertz wants to build for the Sycamores.
"Some of the [trust] is about basketball, but it's off-the-court things too. How engaged he is with people's families, with the people he knows outside of basketball. He does this for all players. He's done this for me," Bledson said.
Bledson and Schertz's time together hasn't been a smooth journey from the start. It's been a continuum of Bledson having to prove himself and get used to different roles, or for his second season at LMU, no playing role at all.
"He's had an interesting road. He began as a starter as a true freshman to not playing at all and not being in the rotation [by the end of Bledson's first season]," Schertz conveyed. "He then went to being redshirted his second year. I told him he wouldn't be in our top nine that year. How many kids would turn tail? Most would say, 'portal me up, get me out.'
"He didn't leave. He came back, and by January of his [third] year] was one of our top eight players. Last year, he came off the bench, didn't complain, and led the league in field goal percentage and assists. I have so much respect for him. If adversity reveals who you are? Then I know who that kid is. I have so much respect for him," Schertz said.
When Schertz was hired by ISU in March, and after LMU's Division II playoff run ended later that month, Schertz began evaluating which LMU players might be able to make the jump to Division I.
For Bledson, that process can only be understood if you know his primary traits.
Bledson's game is equal parts cerebral, instinctive and based on physical strength. Bledson likes to camp on the baseline and back down bigger defenders, which he's stocky enough to do, but he's also quick enough to be able to put a move on a defender and get around them on a counter-move to get a look at the basket. In addition, he's also blessed with the basketball IQ and court vision to see open teammates on the floor.
So what do you get? Bledson draws a lot of fouls, more on that in a bit, he also gets the required paint touches in Schertz's offense to make the cuts made by others effective. He also has the savvy to see open shooters and he will find them, sometimes in spectacular fashion, such as when he threw a no-look pass against Miami of Ohio last Saturday, while squeezing out of a double-team.
Still, Schertz had his doubts.
"I didn't know if he'd be able to bring that coming in. I didn't necessarily think it would translate," Schertz said. "He was gung ho to come and my whole thing was I figured if he couldn't play, his value would be from his mind and that he talks non-stop. He's like Udonis Haslem for the Heat, he knows the system, it's like having a coach among the players."
Schertz knew that would be valuable for the team, but not necessarily for Bledson himself if, as Schertz feared, his game didn't translate to this level.
"I told him that [Bledson coming to ISU, but not playing much] would be great for me, but bad for you, and that he should stay at LMU and get more minutes per game and yet? Here he is, playing more minutes and averaging more points," Schertz said.
Bledson, nicknamed Jobbo by teammates and coaches alike, is extremely competitive, so naturally, he took Schertz's words as a challenge.
"It motivated me. I knew I could play at the Division I level. Everyone has their different path to where they wanted to go. My path to coming here is a blessing because him telling me that made me work harder to be able to do the things I do at the D-I level," Bledson said.
As for his ability to cause mayhem in the paint? The 6-foot-6 Bledson developed his endless array of faints, fakes and post moves as a means to an end.
"When I was a kid, I wasn't as fast as everyone, so my way of knowing how to score, was to figure out and develop it at a young age. I had to draw fouls, get to the line and be efficient there to get points," said Bledson, who also said he's been reinforced by ISU assistant coach Bryston Williams, who drove home to Bledson that he knows where he's going, but defenders don't.
Bledson's court vision should not be overlooked either. Much like Jake Odum a decade ago, he will find out from some unlikely passing angles. Bledson's teammates have learned to be ready.
"We always talk about hunting great shots. When Jobbo has the ball, you can guarantee he's looking for you," ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
"If he has an advantage in the post, we want him to get those two points, but if there's an advantage on the weak side? Or even the strong side sometimes? He's special. He's got a special talent for passing and seeing the floor. He's a phenomenal passer. He's finding everyone," Neese added.
Schertz had his own explanation for what makes Bledson so frustrating to guard.
"It's a unique combination of factors. The first is he has an incredible mind for the game. His IQ and understanding of basketball is as high as anyone I've coached," Schertz said. "On the offensive end, he's got that IQ to go with incredible footwork and he's got a low center of gravity. He's got strength. He's built uniquely. He's not skinny, he's not chubby, he's just strong. He uses all of those things to allow him [to score]."
Bledson thinks ISU, now 4-5 after a thrilling win last Saturday over Miami of Ohio, can only get better. Considering more than half the roster is still learning on the job? It's still a work in progress, even if Schertz's offense has already demonstrated promise.
"We're seeing a lot of switching because we don't break paint sometimes and get too trigger-happy with the three. Once we know the system, it's very hard to scout and to guard," Bledson said.
As for Bledson showing that his game has translated very well to the Division I level so far? Schertz is more than happy to raise his hand to say he was wrong.
"The great thing for us being together so long is we have these honest conversations. I knew he would play 35 minutes a game at LMU, but he's shown I'm not always right," Schertz said.
"He's proven me wrong and he's been, arguably, in the five games he's played that he's our best player," Schertz continued. "What he brings to the table with his passing, his IQ, his scoring, his ability to get paint touches and hitting cutters? You could make a quality case he's our best player."
