ISU's Beck honored as National Player of the Week

Indiana State left fielder Aaron Beck had himself a weekend at Bob Warn Field. Now he's collecting the spoils.
Beck was already named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday, but Beck took it up a notch on Tuesday as he was named National Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Beck led the nationally ranked Sycamores to a four-game sweep of Valparaiso. In four starts, Beck went 12-for-14, recording three or more hits in three games while going 2-for-2 with a walk in the finale. The left-handed hitter finished a home run short of the cycle during a 5-0 series opening win.
An Evansville native, Beck finished the weekend with an .857 batting average, 1.214 slugging percentage and an .875 on-base percentage. He drove in nine runs, including three RBIs in each of the first two games of the series while scoring three times. In total, Beck recorded a trio of doubles, a triple and 17 total bases. The redshirt junior drew two walks, including an intentional walk in the series.
Beck wasn't even a starter for ISU until the first conference series at Illinois State on the weekend of April 9-11. After his red-hot bat against Valparaiso, Beck's season totals are .457 with two home runs and 15 RBI.
Beck's batting average has gone up 344 points since he became a starting player.
