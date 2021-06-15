Ten years for the Indiana State Year In Review column? My goodness, where does the time go? How old am I now?
Of all of the 10 years, this one was the most stressful. COVID-19, which aborted the spring 2020 season for all college athletics, continued to be the dominant theme from start to finish. It's easy to forget given that we're in a period of comparative normalcy right now, but this still wasn't a complete athletic season. Football never played and neither did cross country.
For me personally? It was a season without much of the person-to-person contact I value when I'm covering events. I know I have no right to complain about access to sporting events when most had none, but it was a lonely year in that respect. I sincerely hope I never do a postgame Zoom meeting ever again.
Games were conducted without fans, and sometimes, without full rosters for one or both teams. Time will tell how competitively skewed the 2020-21 seasons were for those reasons, but skewed or not, the Sycamores showed significant progress.
ISU finished third in the all-sports MVC standings, the best finish since 2014. There wasn't one team that helped ISU reach that status, which is a good thing, as it demonstrates the overall health of the programs. Even some of the programs that didn't contend for MVC titles showed improvement in most cases. Credit is due to ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales for sticking with some coaches who bore fruit, but also, making sure some of the other programs didn't fall into complacency.
Let's get to the awards.
• Athlete of the Year — It was another year where there isn't a lead-pipe obvious choice. Men's basketball had three candidates — Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams — but they somewhat split their own cases. It's hard to pick one over another and credit them with the Sycamores' success in 2021. Ryann Porter came on late by qualifying for the NCAAs in the triple jump. CeCe Wahlberg led ISU women's soccer to its best season ever.
It comes down to baseball. Pitcher Geremy Guerrero was the MVC Pitcher of the Year. Shortstop Jordan Schaffer, whom I wrote about last week, was one of the best everyday shortstops in all of college baseball for the last month-plus of the season. Tough call, but I'm going to go with Guerrero. As important as Schaffer was to ISU's fortunes, anyone who follows college baseball knows that the table is set by the Friday starter.
In ISU's case, Guerrero rarely failed to get the team started on the right foot. The Sycamores could walk on the field confident that game one of a series was most likely theirs. And given that ISU baseball went further than any one ISU team did? It's hard to deny Guerrero's importance. Not only that, but his breakout season came out of nowhere. Nothing in Guerrero's ISU career to date indicated that a MVC Pitcher of the Year Award was in his future. He gets the nod.
• Coach of the Year — The only two candidates are baseball coach Mitch Hannahs and women's soccer coach Julie Hanley. Soccer had a breakout season as Hanley has patiently built the roster. For the first time, really, ever, ISU was a contender in women's soccer.
That said? On paper, ISU's roster entering the season was not thought of as a NCAA regional team. Remember, this team had only one starter leftover from the 2019 NCAA regional qualifiers. Not only that, but the vagaries of the pandemic meant ISU only played eight home games — and it's not as if ISU was loading up on tomato cans in its road schedule. ISU played, and beat, some of the better teams in the country.
Hannahs has steered ISU into the realm where this program is expected to finish in the top three in the MVC annually. ISU has to now be considered a NCAA regional possibility going into each season.
• Team of the Year — We'll split the difference here and make women's soccer the Team of the Year. A 6-2 MVC record was, by far, the best in school history. The MVC Tournament exit at the hands of Valparaiso was a downer, but this team is one more weapon away from being real dangerous.
• Disappointment of the Year — Women's basketball takes this one going away. Vicki Hall just never clicked and the desire to have a roster she molded clearly went way too far when the roster was nuked in 2019. What's odd is that the players she brought in did seemingly have talent, but the defensive numbers dropped significantly to the point where whatever attributes they brought on the offensive end didn't matter.
• Biggest win — After ISU men's basketball started 0-4 in the MVC, and with MVC contenders Loyola coming to town on short notice on Jan. 10, I'll admit, I was mentally on coach-watch, fearing a scenario like 2018, when Joey Wells was let go in the last year of his contract before it was up.
However, ISU turned it around and defeated Loyola 76-71 at Hulman Center. It turned out to be one of only two losses the Ramblers suffered inside the MVC all season and it was also the catalyst for ISU winning 10 of its next 12 games.
• Worst loss — I think I can just collectively give this to the many ugly women's basketball defeats. From Jan. 7 to the end of the season, there were 10 double-digit margin losses, including two by 30 or more and three by 40 or more.
• Most Exciting Game — Of the one's I witnessed, ISU's pair of games against Southern Illinois at the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament are co-winners. Each was a gripping contest against two evenly-matched (but not similarly made up) clubs. The first matchup, an 11-8 winner's bracket game win for the Sycamores in which ISU took the lead for good in the sixth inning, but was never safe, was an appetizer. Schaffer hit two home runs in that contest.
The same teams tangled in an elimination contest a day later. ISU trailed 5-0 early, and it appeared that not only was their MVC Tournament run up, but perhaps, their NCAA chances too. However, a six-run sixth-inning, capped by an Ellison Hanna II grand slam, made for a remarkable turnaround. Hanna made it even more memorable with a wild, bat-tossing celebration. Still, ISU had to hold on to clinch a 9-7 win against the slugging Salukis. Great entertainment.
• Weirdest moment — The entire period from mid-January to the end of basketball season was weird because of the unprecedented nature of the Greg Lansing situation. Never before had a coach who put together .600 seasons two seasons in a row been turned loose by a mid-major program with the modest recent history ISU has had. He had re-won over some of his doubters as ISU proved its 2020 season wasn't a fluke.
Most coaching changes inspire high emotions and can take on a sort of armed camp feel between those who want to stay the course or change direction, but this one was unique. Not only given that Lansing had two fine seasons to end his time at ISU — two seasons which I still think should have warranted more consideration in his fate — but also, given the lengthy amount of time Lansing had been here and the many supporters he had put in time with. This wasn't the end of a five-year relationship, it was the conclusion of a multi-decade marriage.
Nothing was weirder in that time than Lansing's farewell press conference. It's somewhat unusual for a coach to participate in a news conference at all when his time is up, but let's just say, without giving away anyone's confidence, that there was a lot more than meets the eye that made that day even more awkward. I'll leave it at that.
• One-time only Pandemic Award goes to — Co-recipients for this one. First, to ISU's athletic training staff for allowing competition to go on at all. The undertaking they had on their hands was monumental. ISU didn't come out of COVID-19 completely unscathed, I don't think any college athletic program did, but there were minimal disruptions and the regimen for athletes was organized and adhered to. They deserve a lot of credit for making 2020-21 a realty.
The other co-recipient is Curt Mallory, who made the tough choice not to play football in the spring.
He was quickly rewarded for his caution. The MVFC spring season was, frankly, a mess. Rosters not at full strength, COVID cases galore, and teams calling it a day before the season was out. The latter caused bitter feelings among those who did decide to finish as well as silly, misplaced notions of commitment to "finish or else".
Thank goodness ISU avoided these pratfalls and its reward may come in the fall when a much-fresher ISU team tackles MVFC teams that will still be contending with injuries suffered in the spring.
• Things to look forward to — First and foremost? Fans! We got a taste of fan fun during baseball, but to have fans back at Memorial Stadium, Hulman Center, and the road venues will be very welcome indeed.
The other thing to look forward to? I feel like the Lansing saga had ISU in its grip forever. Ever since, really, the conclusion of the 2014 season, the entire thrust of fan interest, and to some degree, the direction of the basketball program itself and the athletic department to some degree, was all about will he be back or won't he? It's consumed everyone's hearts and minds for way too long. The elephant in the room took up residence in everyone's head longer than some people maintain actual residency in their homes.
No matter how you feel about Lansing's exit, I cannot be denied that having the saga behind ISU is a good thing for everyone's psyche. And as much I don't feel Lansing deserved to go, that has nothing to do with the legitimacy of Josh Schertz, whom is a fascinating hire I am excited about.
Next year, there will be no more angst and fan inter-fighting about whether Lansing should go or not. And as a bonus? We get a similar dynamic on the women's side with Josh Killinger starting fresh too.
Assuming COVID-19 doesn't continue to rear it's ugly head with variants, the 2021-22 season will represent fresh air and renewal — and we could all use some of that.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Player of the Year
2011-12 — Shakir Bell, football
2012-13 — Felisha Johnson, women’s track and field
2013-14 — Jake Odum, men’s basketball
2014-15 — Megan Stone, softball
2015-16 — Adarius Washington, men’s track and field
2016-17 — Marissa Uradomo, women's golf
2017-18 — Jordan Barnes, men's basketball
2018-19 — Erin Reese, women's track and field
2019-20 – Jonas Griffith, football
2020-21 — Geremy Guerrero, baseball
Coach of the Year
2011-12 — John McNichols, men’s cross country and track and field
2012-13 — John McNichols, men’s cross country and track and field
2013-14 — Mitch Hannahs, baseball
2014-15 — Mike Sanford, football
2015-16 — Greg Towne, women’s golf
2016-17 — Angie Martin, track and field
2017-18 — Matt Leach, women's swimming
2018-19 — Curt Mallory, football
2019-20 – Greg Lansing, men’s basketball
2020-21 — Mitch Hannahs, baseball
Team of the Year
2011-12 — Baseball
2012-13 — Men’s cross country and track and field
2013-14 — Baseball
2014-15 — Football
2015-16 — Baseball
2016-17 — Baseball
2017-18 — Women's track and field
2018-19 — Baseball
2019-20 – Men’s basketball
2020-21 — Women's soccer
