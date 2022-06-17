Some years are eventful, other years slip out of the consciousness almost as quickly as they’ve ended.
In year 11 of the Indiana State Year In Review, the 2021-22 season would definitely fall under the latter description.
What defined the year that was for the Sycamores? With one notable exception, ISU’s track and field program, it wasn’t a year of surprise championships or glorious tournament runs. It also wasn’t a year of horrific lack of quality either.
It was just there. It existed. The 2021-22 season punched the clock, did its job, and faded into anonymity in comparison with other years with more drama, on or off-court.
ISU finished fifth in the All-MVC standings, which seems apropos.
In some ways, we knew a year like this might be coming.
The big coaching changes took place the year before in two of ISU’s high-profile sports, men’s and women’s basketball. There was always going to be a re-adjustment and consolidation period for the new coaches.
Expectations were tempered given the transition. Fans wanted a chance to see what they had in front of them before they formed an opinion one way or another.
In that sense, it was a welcome tranquil season
The years of job angst on the men’s basketball side and the meltdown on the women’s basketball side were predicted to be a thing of the past and they were.
I don’t think anyone is complaining about that.
I guess if there was one defining quality that linked ISU’s it was strong starts and weak finishes. Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball all suffered from this phenomenon. All of those sports amassed more than half of their season win totals by the midway mark of their seasons, softball barely, the others by quite a lot. Women’s soccer was the only team sport that finished strong, but that came from an unexpectedly slow start.
It’s not that there weren’t quality moments. Track and field swept the indoor championships in both genders and the men won the MVC outdoor championships. Volleyball earned its first postseason bid and amassed 18 wins. Considering how low the ISU program was for so long, this was a major step in the right direction for volleyball.
Let’s get to the awards.
• Athlete of the Year — Not an obvious choice out there and the vast majority of candidates are, naturally, in the track and field ranks. Baseball did have one undeniable standout in pitcher Matt Jachec. CeCe Wahlberg had a fine season in soccer.
So, to the track and field candidates. Ryann Porter broke through among ISU’s athletes to advance to the NCAA championships in the triple jump. JaVaughn Moore was dominant all season in the sprints, advancing to the NCAA regional in both the 100 and 200.
However, I’m going to go non-traditional in this category. The athlete who garnered the most attention out of any Sycamore was sprinter Noah Malone. He entered the year fresh off a Silver Medal as an individual competitor and a Gold medal as part of the 400 relay at the Paralympics in Tokyo and ended the year by competing in the Diamond League in Norway.
Were these things done strictly in an ISU uniform? No, but why ding Malone on a technicality? No need to stand on matters. He was the most memorable ISU athlete of the year and that’s good enough for me.
• Coach of the Year — Strong consideration was given to Lindsay Allman for turning the perpetual losing volleyball program into a winner. If ISU women’s basketball had finished better, Chad Killinger would have been a shoo-in considering he inherited a team that was at rock bottom on his arrival.
However, you can’t deny Angie Martin and the job she did with track and field. Three of the four available conference championships are in her pocket.
She joins mentor John McNichols as a two-time winner of the Golden Coach of the Year Award. She also won in 2017.
• Team of the Year — I tend to split the Coach of the Year and the Team of the Year award to spread the wealth a bit and this year is no exception. This is where I’ll recognize volleyball. It turned out to be the only postseason sport I covered all season as volleyball played in the NIVC.
It’s hard to convey what a big deal an 18-win season is for volleyball, but consider this as a comparison. From 2005-09, ISU volleyball won 23 games in all in a sport where they play 30-plus matches per season.
ISU had two 17-win seasons in 2014 and 2015 before going down the drain again. It’s never been an easy sport to build a winner. Allman did an excellent job. Shame for ISU that Florida State gets to benefit from her presence now.
• Disappointment of the Year — I must have been in a good mood in 2021 because I didn’t even bother to give this one out. Back to my crabby ways!
Not a real obvious candidate, more general lower-grade disappointments. Baseball falling off in the second half of the season was uncharacteristic. Women’s basketball probably regressed to the mean a bit in the second half of the MVC season and also had mass injury woes. Women’s soccer started slow, but got their act together late.
If I had to choose, and I’m not passionate about it, I suppose men’s basketball’s chronic inability to finish off games gets the nod. The mistakes that plagued the Sycamores never seemed to go away, especially turnovers. Josh Schertz has tried to address those woes with a fresh look next season.
• Biggest win — Wow. “Biggest” has to be re-calibrated a bit here. There was no signature win for any of ISU’s team sports that I can recall because none of the wins led to a better fate in the long run.
The one that was most shocking, and as it turned out, the biggest aberration too, was ISU’s ridiculous 77-36 victory over Old Dominion at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
It was one of the biggest margins of victory over a Division I program in ISU history and it briefly put visions of grandeur into the heads of ISU observers. It quickly fell to Earth for basketball after that, but that was the unicorn of the season.
• Worst loss — Again, nothing stands out because there was very little at-stake in the final balance.
It’s rare that baseball makes this category, simply given the wildly varying nature of the sport from game-to-game and the sheer amount of contests played, but ISU’s 6-5 home loss to Indiana on April 12, one in which the Hoosiers scored five runs with two outs in the ninth inning, sticks out like a sore thumb.
The Sycamores never really recovered. They only won seven games after that.
• Most exciting game — Football has gone unmentioned in the Year In Review so far. Why? Because they beat the teams below them in the MVFC and were handily beaten by the teams above them. The most baseline of seasons in a baseline year for ISU overall.
However, football got very exciting indeed on the final play of ISU’s 23-21 win at Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 18, 2021. Kurtis Wilderman found Phazione McClurge for a 24-yard touchdown on the final play of the game. Walk-offs don’t happen too often in football, but that was one was savored.
ISU’s coaches might nominate the season finale win at Illinois State, one in which much of the coaching staff and part of the team was out due to COVID-19.
• Weirdest moment — Nothing off-the-charts on or off-court. Men’s basketball’s COVID outbreak wasn’t “weird” so much as annoying for them. The Josh Schertz-Tyreke Key he-said, he-said was unusual, I suppose, in the candor expressed by both, but hardly weird. The season-ending baseball tie with Dallas Baptist was “weird”, but a product of Mother Nature and beyond anyone’s control.
For me? Nothing crazy. I hit a raccoon with my car en route to South Dakota. RIP.
On that Eastern Kentucky football trip, which was a night game, I attended the first half of Indiana’s noon game in Bloomington against Cincinnati to see my daughter play in the Indiana band, and then drove to Richmond, Ky. afterwards.
It was brutally hot, I was absolutely gassed by the time I got to EKU, and I will never do that again. So if I want to see my daughter this fall, and I will, you’ll be reading the words of Andy Amey or David Hughes filling in for me on football.
On the basketball trip to Southern Illinois, I bought my beloved Caffeine Free Dr Pepper (regular kind in the gold can, not the diet in the white can, accept no substitutes!) straight from the distributor since it’s hard to find. Yes, I love that stuff that much. While I waited in the parking lot amongst the big rigs for the soda, well aware of how ludicrous this was, I conducted a Zoom meeting with Missouri State’s Jaylen Minnett of Terre Haute. Shh! Don’t tell anyone!
• Things to look forward to — The thing I’m looking forward to most, by far, is the new-look Missouri Valley Conference. Three new schools (Belmont, Murray State, Illinois-Chicago), two new places, a 12-team league and what feels like a leap into the future.
I think the MVC came out very well in the bargain. Losing Loyola is a shame, but I don’t think the conference got weaker by its additions. At worst, it held ground, but I think it actually got better. Addition doesn’t always mean subtraction.
It will be interesting, as well, to be shaken out of the norm of the round-robin, 18-game basketball schedule to the (slightly) unbalanced 20-game basketball schedules. More at-stake is a good thing and God knows two more conference games are better than two more non-Division I duds.
Even on the baseball side, where Dallas Baptist is departing, I don’t think it’s a bad thing. DBU tended to dominate the MVC’s automatic bid. Despite the down season this year, ISU has been consistently near the top of those chasing DBU in recent years. DBU’s subtraction opens a door.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Player of the Year
2011-12 — Shakir Bell, football
2012-13 — Felisha Johnson, women’s track and field
2013-14 — Jake Odum, men’s basketball
2014-15 — Megan Stone, softball
2015-16 — Adarius Washington, men’s track and field
2016-17 — Marissa Uradomo, women’s golf
2017-18 — Jordan Barnes, men’s basketball
2018-19 — Erin Reese, women’s track and field
2019-20 — Jonas Griffith, football
2020-21 — Geremy Guerrero, baseball
2021-22 — Noah Malone, men’s track and field
Coach of the Year
2011-12 — John McNichols, men’s cross country and track and field
2012-13 — John McNichols, men’s cross country and track and field
2013-14 — Mitch Hannahs, baseball
2014-15 — Mike Sanford, football
2015-16 — Greg Towne, women’s golf
2016-17 — Angie Martin, track and field
2017-18 — Matt Leach, women’s swimming
2018-19 — Curt Mallory, football
2019-20 — Greg Lansing, men’s basketball
2020-21 — Mitch Hannahs, baseball
2021-22 — Angie Martin, track and field
Team of the Year
2011-12 — Baseball
2012-13 — Men’s cross country and track and field
2013-14 — Baseball
2014-15 — Football
2015-16 — Baseball
2016-17 — Baseball
2017-18 — Women’s track and field
2018-19 — Baseball
2019-20 — Men’s basketball
2020-21 — Women’s soccer
2021-22 — Volleyball
