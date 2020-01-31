College basketball players usually live in the moment. Fans have much longer memories to live on.
Most of Indiana State's players probably have little to no concept of the troubles the Sycamores have had at Missouri State over the years — but the fans remember.
During the time the Sycamores and Bears have been in the Missouri Valley Conference together — then-Southwest Missouri State joined during the 1990-91 season — the Sycamores have won just twice in the Ozarks. The two wins came in 2009 and 2012.
ISU hasn't beaten Missouri State on any court since 2016, a stretch of seven-straight losses to the Bears.
With ISU making its annual visit to Missouri State at 4 p.m. today, do players get it into their heads that they want to get a win at a venue? Or is that just a fan's way of thinking?
"Yeah, when your career is all said and done, you want to think back on all the places you won, but right now, currently as a player, you're just worried about getting your next win," ISU senior center Bronson Kessinger said. "Since I've been here, every game we've had in Springfield has come down to the wire, one possession either way, but we don't think about it too much. We just want to do what we do."
Kessinger is right about the close losses at Missouri State. In his time as a Sycamore, ISU has never lost by more than six points to the Bears, including an overtime defeat in 2017.
It's not as if ISU's seniors haven't experienced MVC road wins before. This class can claim victories at Bradley (twice), Evansville (twice), Loyola, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso, but Missouri State has eluded them.
ISU guard Jordan Barnes also said that while it might not be the number one thought on anyone's mind, the notion of "getting one" on an opponent's floor isn't blocked out of mind either.
"There's always some extra motivation, especially when you haven't won at a place in a while. It's always good to get a win on the road," Barnes said.
If the players want to use getting a win as motivation? ISU coach Greg Lansing isn't going to stand in anyone's way.
"I never say it as a coach, but every now and then, you hear a player say, 'I haven't won here.' I'll rely on our leadership on that. We have played well there, we just haven't done enough to win it," Lansing said.
What's just as important as winning at Missouri State for ISU (12-8, 5-4) is making sure they maintain the momentum they built up with two close home wins over Bradley and Drake in the last week.
"We have a tough group and a resilient group. We're young and active. That's all of the qualities that we need to win on the road. We just have to put it together," Barnes said.
Kessinger agreed.
"This team has been in some situations some teams of the past wouldn't be able to handle. One that comes to mind is Wright State [an ISU overtime win]. Towards the end of the game, we lose Tyreke [Key] and that really hurt. I don't want to speak badly of teams in the past, but that's something I don't feel like we could have fought against [before]. This team has a little bit of grit in terms of dealing with adversity," Kessinger said.
ISU was pleased it was able to clamp down defensively on both Bradley and Drake to earn hard-fought home wins in the last six days. Missouri State (10-12, 4-5) presents plenty of challenges too.
The Bears' leading scorer is veteran guard Keandre Cook (15.5), but a player the Sycamores haven't seen is 6-foor-8 forward Gaige Prim. He's averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds.
"He's a load. He works hard and posts hard. He can go over both shoulders in the post. He's such a physical specimen. He's a tough matchup," Lansing said.
If ISU needs a stop? Kessinger has been able to provide them off the bench. Kessinger steady presence and savvy as far as calling the defense has been a much-needed trait for the Sycamores.
"My role has changed quite a bit since my injury," said Kessinger, referring to the leg fracture he had during his senior year of high school. "Before my injury, I was an athletic scorer. Since then, I've had to adapt. I have to be that guy who is reliable on defense and talk through everything. Whatever I can do to help, that's what I'm going to do."
This game is crucial for both teams, but especially Missouri State. The Bears were the preseason favorites in the MVC, but the Bears have been bogged down with inconsistency and injuries. The Bears suffered a big blow when guard Tyrik Dixon was ruled out for the season on Thursday with a labrum tear.
An ISU win would separate them from Missouri State in the conference race and the fight to avoid Thursday's play-in round at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. A Bears win would draw the two teams even with one another.
It would be a good time for ISU to win a game in Missouri.
"We still have to get better. We have a lot of ways we need to improve without worrying about them. We've done some things better, especially transition defense, but they were picked first for a reason. They look like a SEC team, big and physical. They're going to desperate and we have to have the same desperation," Lansing said.
ISU at Missouri State
Tipoff — 4 p.m. today at JQH Arena, Springfield, Mo.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — Missouri State leads 46-24. ISU has not beaten the Bears since 2016 and has lost seven in a row in the series.
Last time out – ISU defeated Drake 58-56 and Missouri State lost 95-66 at Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (12-8, 5-4) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 12.4), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 16.5, 5 rpg), G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 4.7), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 8.1) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 8.8, 5.3 rpg) are possible starters. G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 8.7), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.6), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 2.2), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 3.2), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 1.4) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0.3) are key reserves.
Coach— Greg Lansing (160-150 at ISU, 10th year).
Missouri State Bears (10-12, 4-5) — G Keandre Cook (6-5, Sr., 15.5), G Ja'Monta Black (6-3, Fr., 2.4), G Ford Cooper Jr. (6-3, Fr., 2.4), F Isiaih Mosley (6-5, Fr., 8.5) and F Gaige Prim (6-8, Jr., 13 ppg, 4.3 rpg) are possible starters. F Tulio Da Silva (6-8, Sr., 9.3, 7 rpg), F Lamont West (6-8, Sr., 8.7), G Josh Hall (6-7, Jr., 3.7), F Kabir Mohammed (6-5, Sr., 2.2) and G Ross Owens (6-4, Sr., 0.6) are key reserves.
Coach — Dana Ford (26-28 at MSU, 2nd year; 83-93 overall, 6th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, C Chris Agbo (personal) is out. G De'Avion Washington (illness) and G Jordan Barnes (knee) is probable. For MSU, G Tyrik Dixon (labrum) and F Jared Ridder (labrum) are out.
Next games — ISU hosts Loyola and Missouri State hosts Illinois State on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.