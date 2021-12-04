ISU women's press had bite, but WMU survives

When you spot a team nine points on one trip down the floor in the second half? That’s usually not the kind of thing a team is able to recover from.
Not only did Indiana State’s women’s basketball team wipe out the self-made deficit, they did it with time to spare for another inspiring comeback in the final two minutes.
Ultimately, the extremely short-handed Sycamores came up short, falling 68-67 to Western Michigan. But it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying.
“We just have to keep a strong mind. We’re fighting through a lot right now. We have to keep fighting hard. It will come to us,” ISU guard Del’Janae Williams said.
And, yes, you did read that correctly in the first sentence – the Broncos scored nine points without ISU possessing basketball.
With 2:16 left in the third quarter, WMU’s Lauren Ross made a layup to make it 47-39. As ISU prepared to inbound the ball, Natalic Lalic was called for a technical foul. As he protested, Chad Killinger also drew a technical.
Ross made all four free throws. Then, on WMU’s possession after the technicals, Ross made a 3-point bucket. ISU’s deficit ballooned to 54-39.
Who knew it was going to be the sequence that created the drama to come?
“I made the mistake and I said one word too much to get my technical, but the girls were like, ‘we’ve got your back.’ That’s the belief in each other we have,” Killinger said.
Killinger employed a press at the end of the third quarter and it began to immediately pay dividends. ISU scored the final five points of the third period to pull within 10.
Then the press really began to have bite. The Broncos committed five turnovers in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. ISU surged with an 18-1 run and tied the game on a Del’Janae Williams bucket with 6:05 left.
Game on, but with ISU so short-handed, more on that in a bit, ISU couldn’t press in perpetuity.
“It’s something we’d like to do more of, but you look at the bench and we have nine kids,” Killinger said. “I don’t think we can press a lot given the number situation, but they responded with backs against the wall.”
Given a breather, Western Michigan got its bearings and had a 9-0 run of its own, leading 68-59 as late as the 1:47 mark.
Killinger put the press back on and it had the same effect. The Broncos had three turnovers in the final 1:47. ISU scored eight straight to cut the deficit to 68-67. An offensive foul by WMU’s Reilly Jacobson gave the Sycamores the ball back with 18.1 seconds left for a chance to win it.
Alas, fortune didn’t smile on the Sycamores like it did on Wednesday when Mya Glanton made a bucket at the buzzer to beat Chicago State. Williams got around a Glanton screen and had a path to the rim, but dribbled the ball off of her foot. WMU got the loose ball with 1.5 seconds left, and though it didn’t make its free throws, the game was effectively over.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been in a situation where we were down that late in the game and got back and we were right there. We let it go, but we’ll learn from it and grow,” Glanton said.
It was an impressive effort from an ISU team that was missing four players entering the game and who lost a fifth during the game. Leading scorer Adrian Folks (knee), Sommer Pitzer (knee), Hattie Westerfeld (knee) and Anna McKendree (COVID-19 protocol) all missed the game. Essy Latu was lost almost immediately after entering the game when she took a knock over her right eye. She left the court with a nasty cut above her eye.
“I told the team a long time ago, when we were talking about no postponements for COVID, that we might be in situations where we play with seven people. We’re not going to make excuses. We’ll do the best we can. Once we had some kids go down last week, I mentioned that again. I feel like we’re prepared for that kind of stuff that happens. They’re a resilient group of kids,” Killinger said.
The first half was messy for both teams. They combined to start 2 of 22 from the field. WMU (5-2) broke free with a run of eight consecutive possessions with points to take a 24-13 lead early in the second quarter. The Broncos led 27-22 at the half. The advantage remained the same until the technical fouls in the third quarter set the stage for the dramatics to come.
Williams had 15 points, seven steals and five assists for the Sycamores. Glanton continues to hit her stride as he scored 22 points.
“When I came here? There were people who told me she shouldn’t be here. For her to be one of our leaders, I think she’s proven she deserves to be here,” Killinger said on Glanton.
ISU (3-5) next plays at Nebraska next Saturday.
“For our kids? It’s all about fight,” Killinger said. “I’m really proud of our effort, top to bottom, from our kids.”
WESTERN MICHIGAN (68) – Jacobson 4-10 3-4 11, T. Williams 6-10 5-8 18, Spitzley 1-5 0-0 3, Wagner 1-3 0-0 2, Ross 9-13 5-6 25, Voss 0-1 0-0 0, Watters 3-7 0-0 9, Saxman 0-2 0-2 0. 24-51 FG, 13-20 FT, 68 TP.
INDIANA STATE (67) – Glanton 9-13 4-6 22, Hunter 3-12 3-4 9, Lalic 3-8 0-0 8, Curry 1-3 0-0 2, D. Williams 5-9 4-5 15, Smith 2-4 1-2 5, Tsihmanga 0-1 0-0 0, Latu 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6. 26-57 FG, 12-17 FT, 67 TP.
Western Michigan=11=16=29=12=-=68
Indiana State=10=12=24=21=-=67
3-point goals - WMU 7-21 (Watters 3-7, Ross 2-4, Spitzley 1-4, T. Williams 1-1, Saxman 0-2, Jacobson 0-1); ISU 3-10 (Lalic 2-5, D. Williams 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds - WMU 31 (T. Williams 9, Ross 6, Team 4, Jacobson 3, Spitzley 3, Voss 3, Watters 2); ISU 31 (Glanton 16, Team 4, Hunter 2, Curry 2, D. Williams 2, Smith 2, Lalic). Assists - WMU 12 (Saxman 4, Ross 2, Wagner 2, T. Williams 2, Jacobson); ISU 11 (Williams 5, Hunter 3, Lalic, Smith, Anderson). Steals - WMU 10 (Jacobson 6, Saxman 3, Spitzley); ISU 12 (D. Williams 7, Hunter 2, Anderson 2, Glanton). Blocks - WMU 3 (Jacobson, T. Williams, Spitzley); ISU 1 (Glanton). Turnovers - WMU 24 (Wagner 7, Jacobson 6, Ross 3, Saxman 3, Spitzley 2, Watters 2, T. Williams); ISU 23 (D. Williams 6, Lalic 4, Team 4, Smith 3, Hunter 2, Curry 2, Glanton, Anderson). Total fouls - WMU 21, ISU 19. Fouled out – Wagner; Smith. Technical fouls – Lalic, Chad Killinger. A – 1,300.
Next - ISU (3-5) plays at Nebraska on Saturday.
