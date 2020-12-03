The first sporting event ever to take place in the newly renovated Hulman Center, originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back to Saturday.
That would be the Murray State vs. Indiana State women's basketball game, which will start at noon. It will be the 2020-21 home opener for coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores, who tipped off the season with a loss at Illinois and a win at Detroit Mercy.
No fans are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they can view a webstream on ESPN3 or listen to the action on radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9.
A victory would give the Sycamores their first two-game winning streak since they knocked off Southern Illinois and Illinois State in succession in January 2019. They have never beaten Murray State in four tries since they first played each other in 1980.
In ISU's 84-79 triumph over Detroit Mercy on Sunday, Australian-born junior transfer Essy Latu rained in 21 points and six 3-pointers to lead the offense and senior forward Jamyra McChristine hauled down eight boards. McChristine's per-game average of 10.5 rebounds leads the Missouri Valley Conference.
Through the first two games, Latu (13.0 points per game) and sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson (12.5 ppg) are the Sycamores' leading scorers.
Hall's squad has been without three players who were standouts at various times last season — redshirt junior LeAndra Echi and sophomores Del'Janae Williams and Jasmine Elder — all battling injuries. Echi and Elder are expected to miss more time, while there was no word on whether Williams will be able to return Saturday.
Meanwhile, Murray State also is 1-1, having lost at Kentucky 86-60 on Nov. 25 and won at home over Evansville 84-61 on Tuesday. Freshman forward Hannah McKay led five Racers in double figures against Evansville, coming off the bench to score 13 points.
For the young season, 6-foot senior forward Laci Hawthorne (10.5 ppg) and 5-7 junior guard Lex Mayes (10.0 ppg) are Murray State's two top scorers. The Racers are coached by Rechelle Turner, who was a Murray State player in the early 1990s.
One unique fact about Indiana State and Murray State — a charter member of the Ohio Valley Conference — they are two of only three NCAA women's programs in the nation with 100 percent of their rosters comprised of athletes with two years or less of Division I experience. The third is Mississippi (aka Ole Miss).
