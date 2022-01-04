ISU women's coach Killinger tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Sycamores’ Missouri Valley Conference contest Friday against Illinois State.
“Unfortunately, upon returning from Drake, one of our student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and I was identified as a close contact during the trip,” Killinger said.
“Upon testing to be removed from quarantine, I also tested positive for COVID despite not feeling any ill effects, and am required to serve another short quarantine period before being allowed to return to the sidelines, per COVID protocols. I’m confident our student-athletes and staff will give their best effort during this time and look forward to rejoining them as soon as possible.”
Associate coach Deidra Johnson will serve as head coach for Friday’s home game against Illinois State, with Killinger anticipating to return to the sidelines for Sunday’s game against Bradley.
ISU (6-6 overall) is coming off one of its biggest victories in years — a 78-70 triumph at Drake in both teams’ MVC opener Dec. 30.
Natalia Lalic led the Sycamores with 20 points, Del’Janae Williams added 17 and Marie Hunter had 15.
Then their contest slated for last Saturday at Northern Iowa was postponed because of positive COVID tests within the UNI program.
Killinger is in his first year as ISU’s head coach.
