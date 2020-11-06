Coaches, players and staff members associated with the Indiana State women's basketball team are in quarantine for an indefinite period of time after it was revealed Friday afternoon that someone associated with the program has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Information came from an ISU representative, who could not say whether it was a player, coach or any other position in the program.

The Sycamores' first Missouri Valley Conference game is scheduled for Jan. 1 in Hulman Center against Southern Illinois. There was no word on when the team will resume practice sessions.