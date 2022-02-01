Indiana State's 62-58 home loss to Missouri State on Saturday didn't ruin the Sycamores' chances of winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship in women's basketball.
It didn't help either, but that's basketball.
Now ISU faces five games in the next 11 days, starting with a Wednesday matchup at Northern Iowa. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. EST inside McLeod Center.
This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1, but COVID-19 issues forced a postponement.
After practice Monday in Hulman Center, Indiana State coach Chad Killinger said the team can only control what it can control. And the MVC schedule does not fall into that category.
"Obviously, we'll get as prepared as we can and go up there and try to have a good showing," Killinger told the Tribune-Star before the team left for Cedar Falls, Iowa.
"Playing on the road is hard, but we've been a pretty good team on the road. We play relaxed. We've beaten some good teams on the road."
Northern Iowa certain qualifies as a good team. The Panthers are 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the tightly compacted MVC standings. Meanwhile, ISU is 9-8 and 4-2 respectively.
On the same day the Sycamores were losing to Missouri State, Northern Iowa won at Bradley by a 60-36 score. The Panthers' top scorers are 5-foot-6 senior guard Karli Rucker at 13.1 points per game and 5-9 junior guard Kam Finley at 11.1 ppg. Grace Boffeli, a 6-1 freshman forward, is their leading rebounder at 8.4 boards per contest.
For Indiana State, junior guard Del'Janae Williams tallies 13.3 ppg and grad-student guard Marie Hunter scores 11.1 ppg.
Willliams and Rucker rank sixth and seventh respectively in the MVC in scoring, while Boffeli is third in rebounding. Rucker is tied for third in assists at 3.6 and Williams is tied for first in steals at 2.5.
"It's an opportunity to play and we're going to take advantage of every chance we get to step on the floor," Killinger said of Wednesday's clash. "The challenges are obvious, but we're not going to make any excuses."
Killinger was partly referring to three injury-related absences on the roster from either before the season or early in the season, leaving him with 10 active players. Then when COVID affects anyone still left, that makes the situation even more difficult.
But other conference teams have been affected by injuries and COVID as well, including Missouri State, which had dominated the MVC regular season a year ago with a 16-0 record. This year, the current leader is Southern Illinois at 6-1. Then it's Illinois State at 7-2, MSU at 6-2, UNI at 5-2 and Indiana State at 4-2.
"Being 4-2 is a positive," Killinger said, adding that the two losses were by margins of eight points to Illinois State and four to Missouri State. "There's a lot of tough games left. Some teams, we haven't even played each other yet.
"We just go day by day and try not to look too far ahead."
For those who do want to look slightly ahead, the Sycamores will visit Bradley on Friday.
