The Indiana State women’s basketball team will begin its postseason journey Thursday when it opens the "Hoops in the Heartland" Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Southern Illinois inside TaxSlayer Center at Moline, Ill.
Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. EST and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+. It also will be aired on radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9.
According to the mvc-sports.com website, the tournament will be operated under the current Restore Illinois guidelines, which limits indoor spectators to 50 people.
"Based on the current risk factors and the data, the State of Illinois made the decision to not allow 10% indoor capacity for the 2021 Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Tournament," the site continued. "The Missouri Valley Conference, TaxSlayer Center and Visit Quad Cities have worked tirelessly and collaboratively to safely conduct the championship with the maximum number of allowable fans.
"Parents/immediate family will be admitted by pass lists provided by participating institutions and will be required to wear a mask at all times except when seated and actively eating or drinking in designated seats."
Meanwhile, the Sycamores are looking for their first victory in the MVC tournament since it moved its yearly location to Moline in 2016. The past three attempts, however, have been close as Indiana State fell by two points to Valparaiso in 2019, two against Southern Illinois in 2018 and seven to Illinois State in 2017.
Coach Vicki Hall's ISU squad was slated to play Loyola in March 2020 prior to the COVID-19 cancellation of the entire tourney. The coronavirus also impacted several sporting events around the world that week.
The March cold streak dates back to March 14, 2014. That was the last time the Blue and White claimed a March win with a 62-51 victory over Loyola in the MVC tournament, then at St. Charles, Mo.
During the 2020-21 regular season, Indiana State (5-14 overall, 2-12 MVC) twice lost at home to the Salukis (8-15, 5-13) on Feb. 19 and 20 by scores of 84-69 and 76-52. The Sycamores' high scorers were sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson with 22 points on Feb. 19 and sophomore forward Adrian Folks with 14 on Feb. 20.
Folks also is ISU's top scorer for the season with an average of 10.1 points per game.
Makenzie Silvey, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, paced Southern Illinois in both contests against the Sycamores with 26 and 21 points respectively. She's averaging a team-high 14.5 points per outing for the season.
The No. 1 seed in the 2021 tournament is Missouri State (20-2, 16-0). The Bears are ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25 women's poll.
The MVC tournament championship game will tip off at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament
At TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Ill.
(All times EST)
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — No. 8 Southern Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana State
8:30 — No. 7 Valparaiso vs. No. 10 Evansville
Friday
Noon — No. 1 Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois-Indiana State winner
3 p.m. — No. 4 Northern Iowa vs. No. 5 Bradley
6 — No. 2 Drake vs. Valparaiso-Evansville winner
9 — No. 3 Illinois State vs. No. 6 Loyola
Saturday
2 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
5 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Sunday, March 14
3 p.m. — Championship game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.