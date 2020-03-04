ISU women to finish regular season with pair of home games

Indiana State women’s basketball will begin its final weekend of regular-season play Thursday when the Sycamores welcome the 20-win Bradley Braves to Hulman Center for a 7 o’clock tipoff.
Bradley owns records of 20-7 overall and 11-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference, making the Braves the likely No. 3 seed in the conference tournament next week. ISU is 5-23 and 3-13 respectively. The Sycamores, who lead Bradley in the all-time series 49-28, can finish no higher or lower than ninth in the 10-team MVC.
Bradley won the first matchup between these teams Jan. 5, 91-75, at Peoria, Ill. Lasha Petree, a 6-foot sophomore guard who averages 16.5 points per outing, erupted for a season-high 36 points that night to lead the Braves.
Jamyra McChristine, a 6-1 junior forward, paced ISU against Bradley with 19 points and nine rebounds.
There will also be a “Hoops in the Heartland” giveaway Thursday that includes gift certificates to businesses in the Moline, Ill., area and two all-session tickets to Hoops in the Heartland, which will involve all 10 MVC teams March 12-15 inside TaxSlayer Center.
Raffle tickets can be obtained at the Eighth Street or Eagle Street entrances to Hulman Center from the moment doors open until the end of the first quarter. The winner will be announced in the third quarter and the winner must be present to claim the prize.
On Saturday, Illinois State will bring records of 17-10 and 9-7 (battling Northern Iowa and Valparaiso for the No. 4 seed) to Hulman Center to challenge Indiana State at 2 p.m.
Illinois State knocked off the Sycamores 83-69 on Jan. 3 at Normal, Ill. Tete Maggett and Lexi Wallen provided a powerful one-two punch for the Redbirds by scoring 27 and 26 points respectively.
