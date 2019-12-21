A 10-0 deficit to start the game and a 9-1 start to the second half by Southeast Missouri State was not easy for the youthful Indiana State women's basketball team to overcome Saturday afternoon.
Already stunned by the recent season-ending leg injury to leading rebounder LeAndra Echi, the Sycamores battled back from a 24-point SEMO lead in the second half before losing 68-58 in Hulman Center. It was ISU's seventh consecutive setback.
Senior guard Carrie Shephard paced the visitors with 23 points, including eight of their 10 unanswered points in the opening run. She also finished with a game-high five 3-pointers.
"We've got to give credit to SEMO," Indiana State coach Vicki Hall said afterward. "They're a good team. They've played some really good teams and beaten some good teams."
To illustrate the early dominance of SEMO, which had defeated Missouri Valley Conference teams Evansville (83-60) and Southern Illinois (79-65) earlier this season, the Redhawks made all four of their 3-point attempts in the first quarter on their way to seizing an 18-9 advantage.
When Shephard sank a trey with 4:01 remaining in the first half, that was her fourth and the team's seventh. The Sycamores were still looking for their first as they trailed 29-18.
A driving basket through traffic by Sommer Pitzer at the halftime buzzer pulled Indiana State within 33-25, but SEMO's explosive second-half start destroyed all the momentum the Sycamores might have had going. Two free throws by Taelour Pruitt boosted the Redhawks' margin to 42-26 with 6:28 left in the third period.
Southeast Missouri State's lead ballooned to 51-31 before the end of that quarter. Williams did hit the Sycamores' first 3 late in the third period and another long-range bomb early in the final frame, but SEMO still increased its advantage to 24 (65-41) with 6:12 to go in the contest.
Over the last 2 minutes and 39 seconds, ISU outscored its foes 11-0 — highlighted by five points from reserve Caitlin Anderson — to make the final score respectable.
Anderson, a 5-foot-6 freshman guard, paced the home team with 13 points. Freshman forward Adrian Folks also came off the bench to contribute a double-double that consisted of 11 points and 11 rebounds, both season highs. However, none of the ISU starters reached double figures in scoring.
A bright spot for the Sycamores' defense was limiting SEMO's usual leading scorer Tesia Thompson to zero points in more than 18 minutes of action. But the Redhawks outrebounded Indiana State 50-41, a disadvantage that probably wouldn't have been so great if Echi had been able to play.
"I think we had moments where we played well," Hall assessed. "I don't think we played as hard as we normally do and that kinda disappointed me. But other than that, I think that we have to get used to our new rotation [of players]. LeAndra Echi won't be with us for the rest of the season, so we're going to have to get used to that."
On a couple positive notes, Hall offered words of praise for Folks and Anderson.
"Adrian can be an explosive scorer," ISU's second-year coach pointed out. "She's an explosive player that has a lot of tricks by the basket. And she does a good job of rebounding with a vengeance. That's why I wanted Adrian here at Indiana State.
"Caitlin Anderson did a great job. She's a jet. Caitlin Anderson is very, very fast. It's hard [for defenses] to stay in front of her."
Folks shrugged off most of the praise for her performance because she'd prefer the team start racking up W's instead.
"I think I just did what I usually do," she said. "I tried to rebound. I tried to do the little things that can pitch in to help the team. ... I'm just glad we fought hard to the end and we didn't give up."
ISU (2-9) will play its final nonconference game of the season at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 against Saint Louis in Hulman Center. SEMO improved its record to 7-3.
