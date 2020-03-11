With No. 9 seed Indiana State set to open action against No. 8 Loyola at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, the “Hoops in the Heartland” Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament taking place in Moline, Ill., is not exempt from precautions triggered by the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.
Here is the statement issued by mvc-sports.com Wednesday:
“The current plan is to play the tournament without any adjustment to those who may attend. This is consistent with advice of local health authorities, TaxSlayer Center and Visit Quad Cities. Everyone involved is taking strong preventive measures at the arena and the hotels to ensure the health and safety of our teams and fans. We are taking one further precaution which is to open sections of the upper bowl to accommodate social distancing for any fans that may wish to take advantage of this.”
TaxSlayer Center offered this statement on COVID-19:
“The TaxSlayer Center is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation. There are no plans at this time to cancel any events. We are keeping in line with practices other similar Midwest arenas and encouraging our employees and guests to be responsible, use common sense and avoid coming to the building if you develop any flu-like symptoms.
“In an effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment, hand sanitizers are now located at the entrances and throughout the venue. Staff will be also routinely wiping down touch-points like railings, handles, levers, etc. throughout all events. We will be continue to work closely with our event representatives, local government and health departments as we continue to monitor the situation.”
That said, the Sycamores will bring a 5-25 record. Juniors Jamyra McChristine and Marie Hunter lead ISU in scoring with averages of 11.0 and 8.4 points per game.
Loyola, which defeated Indiana State twice during the regular season, is 15-14 overall. The Ramblers’ leading scorers are 6-foot junior guard/forward Abby O’Connor (12.3 ppg), 6-1 sophomore forward Allison Day (10.7) and 5-6 senior guard Tiara Wallace (10.1).
Following ISU vs. Loyola on Thursday will be No. 7 Southern Illinois vs. No. 10 Evansville at approximately 8 p.m. The ISU-Loyola winner will move on to battle No. 1 Missouri State at 1 p.m. Friday.
