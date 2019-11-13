ISU women sign recruit from Iowa

The Indiana State women’s basketball program welcomed the newest member of its 2020-21 roster Wednesday, signing Kallyn Stumbo to a national letter-of-intent.
“I am so excited to have Kallyn Stumbo join our program,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said. “Kallyn is a tough-nosed competitor that is very skilled. She will help our depth in the guard position. Kallyn can play the one to thrree positions. She can shoot, pass, rebound and is a tenacious defender. She is coming from an excellent AAU program, the All Iowa Attack, and a strong high school program Okoboji. Kallyn also is also an excellent student. She is top in her class and has a 4.0 GPA [grade-point average]."
A 5-foot-8 point guard, Stumbo hails from Milford, Iowa, where she attends Okoboji High School. As a junior, the Iowa native averaged a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.4 rebounds to go along with 6.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Stumbo earned numerous accomplishments during her junior season, including being named a unanimous first-team All-Siouxland Conference honoree, an IGCA All-District team for 3A Northwest Iowa, an IBCA All-Region team honoree, an Iowa Press Sports Writers Association All-State First Team honoree, an IGCA All-State First Team honoree, a Des Moines Register 3A All-State First Team honoree, a Northwest Iowa Review First Team honoree, a Sioux City Journal All-Northwest Iowa First Team honoree, the school record holder for Career Assists (441), has reached 1,000 points and was named the Okoboji team's most valuable player.
As a sophomore, Stumbo averaged 14.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.8 steals per-game. She was given several honors, including a unanimous selection to the First Team All-Siouxland Conference, IGCA All-District team for 2A Northwest Iowa, IBCA All-Region team and Northwest Iowa Review Second Team. She tied her own single-game assist record with 14 while also setting the single-season assist record with 158. She was named the Okoboji MVP.
During Stumbo’s freshman campaign, she averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.1 steals per-game. Similar to her junior and sophomore seasons, Stumbo walked away from her freshman season with several honors. She was named to the First Team All-Siouxland Conference team, IGCA All-District Team 2A Northwest Iowa, IBCA All-Region team and Northwest Iowa Review Second Team. She set Okoboji’s single-game assist record at 14 and was named the team MVP.
For her career, Stumbo has accumulated 1,077 points, 595 rebounds, 441 assists and three triple-doubles.
