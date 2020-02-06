As they’ve struggled this season, one of the problems Indiana State’s women’s basketball players have has been generating consistent offense.
On Thursday at Loyola, it wasn’t a problem until it was for the Sycamores.
The Sycamores came out firing against the Ramblers as they were 7 of 13 from the field in both of the first two quarters of the game.
However, struggled in the second half from the field, and the Ramblers were able to convert their shots down the stretch as Loyola earned a 65-55 victory at Gentile Arena.
Loyola made 5 of 8 from the field in the final quarter, and while ISU actually made more field goals in the final stanza (seven), they also missed 15 shots and a chance to pull a road upset.
Marie Hunter led ISU (3-19, 1-9) with 12 points. CeCe Mayo contributed 10 points. Jamrya McChristine scored nine points and had seven rebounds. Jasmine Elder also scored nine points.
“We had some good individual efforts, but we need to do what we did against Evansville and make it a unit,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said via a video interview.
Alexis Meyer led Loyola (14-7, 5-5) with 14 points.
ISU led 16-11 after its hot start, but Loyola converted 60 percent of its second-quarter shots, and despite ISU’s continued good shooting, the Ramblers inched ahead 33-32 at halftime.
“I thought we started really well. We had a pep in our step, but when Loyola punched us and we weren’t scoring as easily. We got frustrated and didn’t respond well,” Hall said.
The well went dry for the Sycamores in the third quarter as they made just 3 of 11 from the field. Loyola out-scored ISU 14-8 in the third period to increase their advantage.
The Sycamores hung around and cut their deficit to five with 7:47 left, but couldn’t get over the top on the road against the Ramblers.
ISU next plays at Valparaiso on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.