Caitlin Anderson scored a career-high 16 points off the bench and Tonysha Curry posted her first career double-double Tuesday evening to lead Indiana State (4-6) past UIC 76-50 in Hulman Center.
Curry finished with career highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Sycamores, while Mya Glanton also finished in double figures with 10 points. Indiana State led by as many as 35 points in the game and made its presence felt inside, scoring 50 of its 76 points in the paint.
ISU went on a 15-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a decisive advantage. The Sycamores limited UIC to 10 points or fewer in each of the first three quarters while shooting more than 50 percent from the field.
UIC scored each of the first two baskets of the game but that was the only lead the Flames had in the contest. Curry started the 15-2 run for the Sycamores with a hook shot and from there the rout was on. Natalia Lalic connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the run, while Indiana State’s defense held UIC without a field goal for the final five minutes of the opening quarter. ISU led 19-9 after the opening 10 minutes.
Glanton opened the scoring in the second quarter for the Sycamores before a pair of UIC baskets cut ISU’s lead down to eight at 21-13, with seven minutes left in the half. Curry ended the quick Flames run with a layup and Indiana State led by double digits for the remainder of the contest.
Indiana State plays its final non-conference game of the season Monday night at Purdue Fort Wayne, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.