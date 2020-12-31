The Indiana State women’s basketball program will get its first taste of the new Missouri Valley Conference format designed to reduce the chances of getting COVID-19 — two games against the same opponent at the same fan-less site over two days — this weekend.
Coach Vicki Hall’s Sycamores (3-2 overall) will visit Loyola (2-2) in Chicago on Friday for a contest starting at 1 p.m. EST. On Saturday, the same squads will battle inside Loyola’s Gentile Arena at 2 p.m.
ISU will have only one home-and-away series against an MVC team — Evansville (Jan. 27 there and Feb. 24 in Hulman Center) — while the rest will be played in a similar manner to this weekend’s clashes at Loyola. The four away foes will be Loyola, Drake, Missouri State and Bradley, while the four home foes will be Illinois State (next Thursday and Friday), Northern Iowa, Valparaiso and Southern Illinois.
The Sycamores haven’t played at all since Dec. 14 when they lost 72-65 at Xavier, halting a three-game winning streak.
There were attempts to schedule other non-conference matchups after that, but all fell through.
“We’re still a young team and we learn every time we come out onto the court, whether it’s a practice, a shootaround or a game,” Hall said. “We’re still learning every single time. So all those experiences are really important to us.”
Indiana State will be looking to win its first conference opener since the 2015-16 season.
For 2020-21, ISU’s statistical leaders for those who have played multiple games are 5-foot-10 junior guard/forward Essy Latu (averaging 11.8 points per game), 5-6 sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson (11.6 ppg) and 6-1 senior forward Jamyra McChristine (11.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per outing). McChristine is the third-leading rebounder in the MVC in non-conference contests.
Some of Loyola’s top players include 6-1 junior forward Allison Day (13.0 ppg and 7.0 rpg), 5-7 freshman guard Maya Chandler (11.5 ppg) and 5-10 senior guard Ellie Rice (10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing).
Last season, the Ramblers finished 15-14 overall and 6-12 in the conference. Loyola was slated to be the Sycamores’ first-round opponent in the MVC tournament at Moline, Illinois, on March 12, the same week that stunned governing bodies of athletics started canceling events all over the country and around the world because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
This weekend, it looks like Loyola and Indiana State will actually face each other — twice.
“It’s a tough team that is hard-nosed, disciplined and they’re going to put us in some difficult situations,” Hall assessed. “I’m interested to see what our team does.
“[The Ramblers] are going to try to get it in the paint every single time down the floor. Our post players have got to come and answer the call and be able to defend that. If we don’t, it’s going to be a long day for us.”
Asked what she thinks about the MVC’s new back-to-back format to help combat the virus, Hall replied: “We don’t have a choice, so I don’t really concern myself with what I like and what I don’t like. It is what it is.”
She does believe, in some cases, it might make ISU’s schedule slightly easier than with the longtime Friday/Sunday conference format, where they’d have only one day to prepare for the Sunday opponent.
“It’s hard to prep in a day,” Hall emphasized.
