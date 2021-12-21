ISU women rally to edge Purdue Fort Wayne

Anna McKendree scored a career-high 14 points off the bench and Marie Hunter added 12 to lead Indiana State past Purdue Fort Wayne 55-53 in women's basketball inside Gates Sports Center.
The win was the second straight for the Sycamores, who improved to 5-6 on the season. Caitlin Anderson hit the go-ahead free throw with 1:08 left in the game, while Indiana State’s defense forced 26 Fort Wayne turnovers. The Sycamores led for less than five minutes total in the contest.
Fort Wayne led by as many as seven, but ISU always remained within striking distance. The Sycamores closed the game on a 6-0 run and kept Fort Wayne off the scoreboard for the final four minutes of the contest. ISU forced Fort Wayne into 26 turnovers, the most for the Mastodons at home this season.
Arianna Smith pulled down a career-best nine rebounds in the win. Smith also had six points off the bench.
With the victory, ISU matched its 2020-21 win total.
ISU is done with its nonconference slate. The Sycamores next play Dec. 30 as they travel to Drake to begin Missouri Valley Conference action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.