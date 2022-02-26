ISU women rally, but fall short at Missouri State

Indiana State erupted for 26 points in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, but the Sycamores’ comeback attempt fell just short against Missouri State as they lost 72-65 in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball inside JQH Arena.
Natalia Lalic led the way for the Sycamores with 17 points, finishing as one of four ISU players in double figures. Arianna Smith tied her career high with 15 points, while Marie Hunter and Anna McKendree added 13 and 10 respectively. The defeat was Indiana State's eighth straight.
ISU got off to a quick start with 15 points in the first six minutes, but struggled to find consistency on the offensive end in the second and third quarters. Facing a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter, the Sycamores put together a frantic rally in the final frame. Indiana State was able to cut it to a two-possession game late, but ran out of time.
ISU jumped out to a quick start, as Smith and Mya Glanton connected on early baskets in back-to-back possessions. The Sycamores led by as many as six in the quarter following jumpers from Lalic and Smith, but the Lady Bears came roaring back, finishing the quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 22-18 lead after the first 10 minutes.
The Sycamores and Lady Bears traded baskets in the early stages of the second quarter before an extended MSU run pushed the Sycamore deficit into double digits. Lalic and Hunter hit 3-pointers late in the quarter. But Indiana State was still facing an uphill climb, trailing 41-30 at the half.
Indiana State managed just five points in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, those coming on a Glanton jumper and a Smith 3-pointer. The Sycamores closed with the last four points of the period on a pair of Caitlin Anderson free throws and a Lalic layup to beat the buzzer, but Missouri State was able to extend its lead to 55-39 heading into the final frame.
Then the Sycamores put together a furious rally, outscoring Missouri State 26-17 in the final 10 minutes. Trailing by 20 with seven minutes to go, Smith and Lalic led a Sycamore charge with a 7-2 run midway through the quarter. McKendree made a quick layup off a turnover and connected on a pair of free throws to cut the deficit down to single digits with 2:35 to go. The Sycamores got as close as seven following a Hunter jumper inside the final minute, but the Indiana State rally fell just short.
Despite the loss, Indiana State shot 51 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.
The 26-point fourth quarter ties as Indiana State’s best single-quarter scoring output against an NCAA Division I opponent this season.
Another interesting note, Indiana State and Missouri State mutually agreed to allow the Lady Bears to win the opening tip to give MSU senior Abby Hipp one final tribute in front of her home crowd. Hipp suffered a season-ending injury in November.
ISU (10-17 overall, 5-11 MVC) returns home for its final two games of the regular season, beginning with a Thursday clash against Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. in Hulman Center.
