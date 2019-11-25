Whose turn is it to be the leading scorer?
That might be the question the Indiana State women could be asking themselves today when they play their second straight afternoon road game at Colorado.
Coach Vicki Hall's team enjoyed its first afternoon outing in a foreign gym, pounding Illinois-Chicago 61-40 last Tuesday.
Today's 4 p.m. contest could be a little tougher.
Colorado is currently 5-0 for the season and has a little more size than the Sycamores have seen so far. The Buffaloes' leading scorer is 6-foot-4 Mya Hollingshead at 15.3 points per game, while guards Quinessa Caylao-Do and Jaylyn Sherrod average 13.8 and 10.4 points respectively. Two 6-1 sophomores, Emma Clarke and Aubrey Knight, combine for 13 rebounds per game.
Scouting the Sycamores might be challenging for the Buffs, since ISU has had four different leading scorers in its first four games: Marie Hunter in a loss at Kansas, Sommer Pitzer in a win at Eastern Illinois, Jasmine Elder in a loss at Western Illinois and Del'Janae Williams — with 23 points, ISU's season high so far — in the win at UIC.
Leading scorer among the Sycamores who haven't been a leading scorer so far is LeAndra Echi, but she's been busy leading the Sycamores in rebounding (8.3 per game) and blocked shots (1.5 per game) as a 5-8 point guard.
Colorado's bigger lineup could mean extra time for the Sycamore forwards and post players — Pearl Dean, Jamyra McChristine, Hattie Westerfeld and Alyssa Robben — and Caitlin Anderson is also waiting for her first turn as the scoring leader. Hall is hoping to have Adrian Folks available for the first time on this trip, which continues in Stockton, Calif., at the University of Pacific tournament on Friday and Saturday, and CeCe Mayo has only played in one game so far herself.
This is the first time ISU and Colorado have met in women's basketball, although the Sycamores are 1-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Indiana State beat California 52-48 in 1996 and lost to UCLA 102-73 in 1976.
Links to Colorado's webstream, radio and live stats are available at GoSycamores.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.