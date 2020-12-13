Two women's college basketball teams looking to reverse their fortunes from a year ago clash at 7 p.m. Monday in Cincinnati, where Indiana State plays Xavier in a game put together recently to make up for COVID-19 cancellations suffered by both teams.
ISU takes a three-game winning streak and a 3-1 record into the game while the Musketeers held off Wofford 70-64 on Sunday to go to 2-0. Xavier leads the all-time series between the two teams 6-4 with a five-game winning streak; the last meeting was in 2005, when Xavier won 79-72 in the second round of the Women's NIT.
Neither team had many postseason aspirations last winter, when ISU was 5-25 and Xavier was 3-27.
"I think our kids have done a good job," ISU coach Vicki Hall said by telephone on Sunday. "They're trying to do the best they can.
"I really want our defensive side of the ball to get better . . . and we need to work on box-outs. Xavier is very good at rebounding the ball."
Xavier had a Big East all-conference player last season — the Musketeers are less than a week away from their first game this season against UConn — in 6-foot senior A'riana Gray, who has had 19 points and 19 rebounds in two games so far this season. Xavier's leading scorer in both games has been guard Nia Clark, a Ben Davis graduate.
The Sycamores will have 11 available players Monday, with sophomore guard Del'Janae Williams returning from a preseason injury after leading the team in assists and steals last year. Junior college transfer Essy Latu has been ISU's leading scorer so far at 13.5 points per game, with much improved Caitlin Anderson averaging 12.3. Jamyra McChristine is averaging 9.8 points and 8 rebounds per game, and Sommer Pitzer is averaging 9.5 points per game.
Williams is one of three Sycamores who could be considered returning starters who still haven't played this season; Jasmine Elder is expected back soon and Leandra Echi sometime after the first of next year. But the players available have done well despite the erratic season and are coming off a 78-51 blowout win over a Western Illinois team that beat ISU a year ago.
"It affects us as far as planning, but everybody is kind of having that," Hall said of the changeable schedule, which will have the Sycamores at Dayton next Sunday. "It's not optimal, but you've got to do what you've got to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.