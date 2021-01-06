With the new Missouri Valley Conference back-to-back format for women's basketball — two games against the same opponent at the same site over two days — teams are learning it's almost imperative to gain at least a split in order to stay near the stop of the league standings.
That said, Illinois State opened its MVC season with two losses at Northern Iowa last weekend. So the Redbirds will try their hardest to avoid a 0-4 conference start when they come to renovated Hulman Center on Thursday and Friday for 6 p.m. contests.
As usual, because of COVID-19 concerns, no fans will be allowed inside the facility.
Indiana State (4-3 overall) is coming off a split at Loyola last weekend — winning 63-48 and losing 59-52 — so the Sycamores are one game behind MVC co-frontrunners UNI and Southern Illinois. But 16 games, including the upcoming pair against Illinois State, remain on their regular-season schedule.
Indiana State coach Vicki Hall, who gained plenty of experience in playing on consecutive days during her early-2000s WNBA career, left Chicago on Saturday with mixed feelings about her team's showings against Loyola. Following the Game 2 loss to the Ramblers, she drew on her personal experiences to emphasize the importance of mental toughness to her players.
"Every game in the Valley is important," Hall said after Wednesday's practice in Hulman Center. "They're important because no games are 'given' games. Every team is good. We've got to make sure we're prepared and ready to go every single time."
Hall said the Sycamores' focus in practice this week has been on execution — offensively and defensively.
"That's what we've worked on," she told the Tribune-Star. "So hopefully you'll see a lot better output against Illinois State."
One player who is trending in the right direction is Adrian Folks, who averaged 6.0 points during the Sycamores' first five non-conference games.
Coming off the bench both times against Loyola, however, the 6-foot sophomore forward led Indiana State in scoring with 14 and 11 points respectively. In the defeat, she went 5 for 5 from the field and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
"I've just mentally prepared myself better," Folks explained Wednesday. "I've gained confidence in myself and embraced my role on this team."
Even though she's started only one of the Sycamores' seven games, she's third on the team in minutes played per game (23.9).
Did Folks' weekend performances earn her a start or two this week?
Hall did not say one way or the other Wednesday, adding: "For me, it doesn't matter who starts the game. It matters who finishes it."
Either way, Folks is not worried about it. She'll leave the lineup decisions to Hall and she'll just play as hard as she can when given the opportunities.
"Adrian has always had a knack for scoring and she's just getting more and more comfortable in the things that we're doing," Hall pointed out. "And so the more comfortable she's getting, the more looks she's gotten."
If Folks receives more opportunities against the Redbirds — and don't bet against it — she's studied plenty of game film this week to know what to expect from them.
"They set good screens," Folks noted. "They're a straight line-drive team, so we've got to make sure we deny their reversals."
"They're a good team," Hall mentioned. "They've got JuJu [Juliunn] Redmond, who does a good job of scoring individually."
Redmond, a 5-11 senior guard, paces the Redbirds with averages of 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing. In scoring, she's followed by 5-8 sophomore guard Mary Crompton and 5-8 junior guard Terrion Moore, each at 11.6 ppg. Illinois State is coached by Kristen Gillespie.
Lost in the shuffle, perhaps, is that these will be Indiana State's first two conference games inside renovated Hulman Center.
