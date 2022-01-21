ISU women pick up 20-point road win

Del’Janae Williams had a game-high 24 points Friday evening, pacing Indiana State in an 85-65 win over Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball at Valpo's Athletics-Recreation Center.
Williams added four assists and was one of four Sycamores to score in double figures, including three starters. Marie Hunter had 19; Arianna Smith recorded her first career double-double with career-highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds; and Tonysha Curry finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards.
Indiana State led for nearly the entire contest, including all of the second half. The Sycamores never trailed by more than one possession and used a 13-1 run late in the second quarter to take the lead for good. ISU shot 51 percent from the field in the game and scored 48 second-half points to break open what the game.
Indiana State came out hot from the start, as Hunter opened the scoring with a midrange jumper right off the opening tip. Back-to-back layups by Smith and Williams gave ISU an early five-point lead, 8-3, before the home side started to claw back. Valpo and Indiana State traded 3-pointers late in the quarter, but it was a pair of free throws in the closing seconds that saw the Beacons go ahead after one quarter, 19-18.
The Sycamores and Beacons traded punches early in the second, but it was Indiana State that took control of the later stages of the quarter. The Sycamores went on a 13-1 run spanning nearly five minutes, using defensive pressure to create transition baskets and easy shots on the offensive end. Smith, Williams, Mya Glanton, Curry and Caitlin Anderson all contributed to the scoring run, which sent Indiana State to the halftime break with a 37-29 lead.
Hunter opened the scoring in the second half with a three-point play, following up a missed shot with a putback while being hacked. Valpo cut the Sycamore lead to six early in the quarter, but that was the closest the Beacons got for the remainder of the contest. Indiana State crashed the glass and finished with eight offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points in the third, with Curry grabbing three offensive boards and scoring eight in the period. A Hunter layup with just over a minute left pushed the ISU lead back into double-digits, where it would remain for the rest of the game. The Sycamores took a 63-52 lead into the final quarter.
ISU opened the fourth on a 7-0 run with Williams quickly scoring three fast-break layups to put the game out of hand. The Sycamores held Valpo without a field goal for the first 4:30 of the quarter on the defensive side, while Williams had 11 points in that same span. Valpo had a late 9-2 run but by then the outcome was already decided.
The visitors dominated the boards 41-20 and had a season-high 58 points in the paint. The Sycamores had the advantage in points off turnovers (19-12), points in the paint (58-18), second-chance points (26-8) and fast-break points (17-9) and tied its season low with just 10 turnovers Friday.
