ISU women pause team activities

The Indiana State women’s basketball program has paused team activities following positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel which consists of coaches, student-athletes and support staff.
ISU's series with Missouri State, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, had already been canceled on Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases at Missouri State. It will not be replayed.
ISU has had games lost due to COVID cases at Chicago State, Saint Louis, Dayton and Missouri State. This is the first announced pause for the Sycamores.
ISU also announced a schedule change. The ISU-Valparaiso series at Hulman Center will be played on Feb. 13-14, a Saturday-Sunday format. The series was originally going to start on Feb. 11.
Both games will start at 2 p.m. ET and will air on The Valley on ESPN.
ISU (4-10, 1-8) is currently struggling with an eight-game losing streak, the second season in a row the Sycamores have had a losing streak of that duration.
