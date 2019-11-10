The new-look Indiana State women’s basketball team will have an opportunity to bounce back from a season-opening 84-72 loss at Kansas on Thursday when it travels to Charleston, Ill., today to take on Eastern Illinois inside Lantz Arena.
Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST.
Eastern Illinois returns eight athletes and four starters from last year’s team that finished 11-18. The Panthers opened their 2019-20 season with a 88-66 home victory over Lindenwood. They were led by sophomore guard Jordyn Hughes with 24 points, including four triples.
The Sycamores lead the overall series 37-24, although EIU did win last year's matchup 63-39 in Charleston.
On Thursday, ISU was led offensively by Marie Hunter and LeAndra Echi with 18 and 12 points respectively. Meanwhile, the Sycamores' defense forced Kansas into 17 turnovers.
This will be the second of seven straight road games to start the season for ISU before coach Vicki Hall's squad finally plays a home contest Dec. 3 against Marshall in Hulman Center.
