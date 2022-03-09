If you're not doing anything, try to answer the following questions.
1.) When was the last time Indiana State won a game in the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament — aka "Hoops in the Heartland"?
Answer: March 14, 2014. ISU defeated Loyola 61-52 behind 15 points apiece from Anna Munn and Marina Laramie and 10 points and 17 rebounds from Racheal Mahan. The Sycamores, who lost to Drake 66-58 in the MVC tourney semifinals one night later, qualified for the Women's NIT that month and lost to Marquette 63-61 inside Hulman Center in what turned out to be Teri Moren's final game as Indiana State's coach.
Moren now guides the Indiana University women's program.
2.) Has any MVC women's basketball team ever lost the final 10 games of its regular season and captured the tournament championship?
Answer: That would take too much time to research, but the likely answer is "No."
No. 2 is the dilemma that coach Chad Killinger's Sycamores (10-19 overall, 5-13 MVC) face when they compete in the 2022 Hoops in the Heartland, beginning at 5 p.m. EST Thursday against Evansville (8-21, 2-16) inside the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. ISU is seeded eight, Evansville ninth, in the 10-team tournament. The survivor of their first-round matchup will challenge regular-season champion Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. EST Friday.
Indiana State and Evansville squared off against each other twice during the regular season.
On Jan. 18 in Hulman Center, ISU won 69-51. Top scorers were 5-foot-8 junior guard Del'Janae Williams with 21 points and 5-7 grad-student guard Marie Hunter with 11 for the Sycamores and 6-1 junior guard/forward Abby Feit with 16 points for the Purple Aces.
On Feb. 12, the Aces got even with a 58-56 triumph in Evansville as 5-8 junior guard Je'Naiya Davis and 5-7 senior guard Myia Clark led their attack with 20 and 19 points respectively. Once again, Williams paced Indiana State, this time with 15 points.
"Our last game with Indiana State was a close one that went right down to the wire," Evansville coach Robyn Scherr-Wells reflected during a Zoom news conference conducted Monday by the MVC.
Evansville's Davis and Feit ended up as the No. 4 and 5 scorers in the MVC with averages of 15.3 and 14.8 points per contest. Williams is 10th at 12.6 ppg. Felt is the No. 2 rebounder at 8.9 boards per outing. Williams and Hunter rank third and fourth in steals at 2.0 and 1.9 per game, while Felt is fifth at 1.8.
The last time ISU emerged victorious was Feb. 4 when it routed Bradley 83-63 at Peoria, Ill.
"We've built leads, 15 points, and really shown how competitive we can be," Killinger added during the Zoom conference. "We've just had trouble sustaining that for 40 minutes."
If the Sycamores get by Evansville on Thursday, their next opponent — SIU — beat them by margins of 24 and 17 points respectively during the regular season.
The tournament's championship game is slated for 2 p.m. EST Sunday.
• • •
• MVC honors — Indiana State junior guard Del'Janae Williams and freshman forward Arianna Smith were recognized Wednesday by the Missouri Valley Conference following the completion of the regular season.
Williams earned Honorable Mention All-MVC honors and also landed on the MVC All-Defensive Team, while Smith made the MVC All-Freshman Team.
Smith cracked the Sycamore starting lineup midway through the season and has been an impact player in the frontcourt. The Columbus, Ohio, native averaged 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and finished the season as one of five Indiana State players averaging at least one steal per game. Smith's scoring output improved in conference play to 7.5 points per game and she averaged 10.6 points per game over the final five games of the regular season.
Williams becomes the first all-defensive team selection for Indiana State since the 2018-19 season and the first all-conference selection for the Sycamores since the 2017-18 season, with Ashli O'Neal the last Indiana State player to feature on either team. The postseason honors are the second and third conference awards in Williams' career, after she previously earned all-freshman team honors following the 2019-20 season.
Smith is the first all-freshman team selection for Indiana State since 2019-20 when Williams earned a spot on the league's all-freshman team.
Six repeat first-team All-MVC selections from a year ago, including Drake's Grace Berg, Illinois State's Juliunn Redmond, Missouri State's Brice Calip, Northern Iowa's Karli Rucker, Southern Illinois' Makenzie Silvey and Valparaiso's Shay Frederick, headline a list of 11 players named to the all-conference first-team unit.
Joining the six repeat selections on the All-MVC first team are Evansville's Abby Feit, Drake's Megan Meyer, Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson, Missouri State's Abigayle Jackson and SIU's Abby Brockmeyer.
