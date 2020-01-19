Northern Iowa, traditionally one of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball powerhouses, might have been vulnerable to an upset at home Sunday against Indiana State.
The Panthers shot poorly early in the game, hitting just 5 of 16 shots from the field in the first quarter and missing all their 3-point attempts in those 10 minutes.
Unfortunately for the visiting Sycamores, they shot much worse — and the Panthers eventually warmed up, the result being a 73-43 UNI victory.
With 2:33 left in the first quarter, Del’Janae Williams got a floater down the lane to fall and ISU was still within 9-6 despite itself. But those were the last Sycamore points for more than eight minutes, and when Marie Hunter scored with 4:29 left in the first half the Sycamores trailed 20-8.
Northern Iowa got the first 10 points of the second half and led 41-13 with 6:55 left in that period, but then the Sycamores came to life. An 8-3 run that included a basket and an assist by Sommer Pitzer, a 3-pointer and an assist by Jasmine Elder and a three-point play by Jamyra McChristine was the visitors’ first real rally in the game, and in the fourth quarter an 8-0 run — free throws by Pearl Dean and Williams, a fast-break layup by Adrian Folks, a basket by Alyssa Robbens and a steal and layup by Caitlin Anderson — had ISU within 56-37. UNI got the next eight points to put out that fire, however.
“The first two quarters [in which ISU shot 21%] . . . killed our confidence,” coach Vicki Hall said afterward. “We got a little bit more momentum [in the second half], and that helped us with our defense too.”
UNI had four starters in double figures, led by center Cynthia Wolf with 14 points; Wolf also had 13 rebounds.
ISU had no double-figure scorers. Williams scored eight, McChristine had seven points and nine rebounds, and Anderson and Robbens scored six apiece. The Sycamores were without forward CeCe Mayo, who was ill.
With the dreaded Iowa trip out of the way, ISU returns home for three games starting with a Friday night game against 19th-ranked Missouri State.
Getting back into the home practice gym will be helpful, Hall indicated.
“We need to work on our basics,” she said. “Rather than concentrate on an opponent, we need to work on us getting better.”
INDIANA STATE (43) — Westerfeld 0-1 0-0 0, McChristine 3-11 1-1 7, Pitzer 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 3-12 1-2 8, Folks 2-6 0-3 4, Anderson 1-7 4-6 6, Elder 2-5 0-0 5, Dean 0-2 1-2 1, Robbens 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 17-59 FG, 7-14 FT, 43 TP.
NORTHERN IOWA (73) — Gunnels 4-6 3-5 11, Wolf 5-8 3-6 14, Rucker 1-7 1-2 3, Kroeger 3-7 2-2 10, Simon-Ressler 5-5 1-1 13, Finley 2-7 2-2 6, Cavey 1-5 3-4 5, Hillyard 1-1 0-0 2, Gerrits 2-7 0-0 5, Morgan 0-3 2-2 2, Barney 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 FG, 17-24 FT, 73 TP.
Indiana State 6 7 14 16 — 43
Northern Iowa 12 19 21 21 — 73
3-point shooting — ISU 2-7 (Elder 1-2, Williams 1-3, Pitzer 0-1, Hunter 0-1), UNI 6-24 (Simon-Ressler 2-2, Kroeger 2-5, Wolf 1-3, Gerrits 1-3, Cavey 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Barney 0-2, Rucker 0-3, Finley 0-3). Total fouls — ISU 24, UNI 11. Fouled out — McChristine. Turnovers — ISU 12 (Pitzer 3, McChristine 2, Folks 2, Westerfeld, Williams, Anderson, Dean, Robbens), UNI 13 (Gunnels 3). Rebounds — ISU 35 (McChristine 9, Folks 7, Dean 5, Anderson 4, Williams 3, Hunter 2, Robben 2, Westerfeld, Elder, Team 1), UNI 52 (Wolf 13). Assists — ISU 6 (Pitzer 2, Elder 2, Hunter, Williams), UNI 12 (Rucker 5). Steals — ISU 4 (Anderson 2, McChristine, Elder), UNI 4 (Hillyard 2). Blocks — ISU 2 (Hunter, Williams), UNI 2 (Gunnels, Hillyard). Att — 1,380.
Next — Indiana State (2-16, 0-6 MVC) hosts Missouri State and Northern Iowa (11-5, 3-2) is at Bradley that night.
