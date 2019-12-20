ISU women looking to get back in win column

Indiana State's women's basketball team will try to snap a six-game losing streak today when Southeast Missouri State visits Hulman Center for a 2 p.m. contest.
No Sycamores are averaging in double figures in scoring, but six of coach Vicki Hall's players are tallying at least eight points per game — freshman guard Jasmine Elder (9.7), freshman guard Del'Janae Williams (9.4), junior forward Jamyra McChristine (8.9), junior guard Marie Hunter (8.2), junior guard LeAndra Echi (8.1) and freshman guard Sommer Pitzer (8.0).
The 5-foot-8 Echi paces ISU in rebounds with an average of 7.6 per outing and Williams is No. 1 in assists at 2.1 per contest.
ISU (2-8) is coming off a 70-68 home loss to Northern Kentucky on Monday night. Williams, Hunter and Pitzer shared high-scoring honors with 16 points apiece, with Williams blocking a team-high three shots.
Meanwhile, SEMO (6-3) lost Tuesday at Western Illinois by the score of 97-91. The Redhawks were topped in scoring by 5-10 junior guard Tesia Thompson with 26 points.
For the season, Thompson also leads with an average of 18.5 ppg. Next in scoring are 5-4 senior guard Carrie Shephard (18.0), 5-6 sophomore guard Taelour Pruitt (10.3) and 5-10 senior guard/forward Jessie Harshberger (10.3).
Southeast Missouri State, coached by Rekha Patterson, will be looking for its first win in the all-time series against the Sycamores, who have won all six of their previous meetings, including last season's 62-51 decision at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Indiana State will return to action Dec. 30 with one more nonconference home contest, this one against Saint Louis. Then the Missouri Valley Conference portion of the Sycamores' schedule will begin in January.
SEMO already has two victories over MVC teams this season — Evansville (83-60) and Southern Illinois (79-65).
