The Indiana State women's basketball team will try to end its losing skid at three games when the Sycamores play host to Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, both in Hulman Center.
Once again, because of COVID-19 guidelines, no fans will be allowed inside to watch. But both Missouri Valley Conference matchups will be webstreamed on ESPN+ and air on radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores (4-7 overall, 1-5 MVC) are coming off a disastrous weekend at Drake where they lost 90-40 and 94-54 on consecutive days.
"That was a real difficult two games for us," Hall admitted Thursday. "We're not ready for Drake. We're not ready for the intensity or the conditioning. I mean, you have to give [coach] Jennie [Baranczyk] all the credit in the world for what she has produced at Drake in the last 10 years.
"These kids [at ISU], they're wet behind the ears and it flat-out showed. I wish we would have competed better . . . So how do we bounce back from that? That's what we talked about all week long [during practices and film sessions], trying not to let it shake our confidence. We're a young group and we just got steamrolled. So now I want to see, can we bounce back from that and make this a competitive game that we could win against a very good UNI team that's a top-100 team [in the nation]? And if we do certain things right, I think we'll be in the game."
One positive note is that in February 2020, Indiana State left Hulman Center with a 65-63 triumph over Northern Iowa with a team that isn't considered to be as good as this year's group.
Meanwhile, UNI is 6-7 and 3-3 respectively in 2020-21 after being picked to finish third in the conference in the MVC preseason poll. Karli Rucker, a 5-foot-6 senior, leads the Panthers with averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists per contest.
"Karli Rucker is All-Valley," Hall noted. "She's a phenomenal guard and she just runs her team so well. They do a lot of different things for her."
ISU's statistical leader is 6-1 senior forward Jamyra McChristine, who posts averages of 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per outing. McChristine, Adrian Folks and Marie Hunter shared leading-scorer honors with 12 points apiece in the second loss to Drake last weekend.
"It's going to be interesting to see how well our team can battle in the paint," Hall added, with McChristine expected to be one of the main battlers. "I want to see how we do."
