ISU women look to bounce back on road

Two 0-1 women’s basketball teams will try to get their first “W” of the season Sunday when Indiana State visits Detroit Mercy at 2 p.m. EDT inside Calihan Hall.
Both opened their season Wednesday night, with Indiana State losing at Illinois 68-49 and Detroit Mercy dropping an 81-73 home decision to Xavier.
The Sycamores’ highlights were 19 points and four steals off the bench from sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson and 13 rebounds from senior forward Jamyra McChristine.
But ISU shot only 28.6 percent from the field (18 of 63), a statistic that coach Vicki Hall would like to see go much higher.
Hall said she hopes her squad is “able to stick to our game plan a little bit better” on Sunday than it did against the Fighting Illini
Anderson stressed that the team would “work on the details of the small things” during Thanksgiving break.
In contrast to ISU’s debut, Detroit Mercy had four players score in double figures against Xavier — 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Markyia McCormick with 17 points as a reserve, Kaela Webb and Sammiyah Hoskin with 14 apiece and substitute Bridgid Fox with 10. Fox also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
McCormick is the leading returning scorer from last season’s 3-27 campaign when she averaged 7.0 points per game. AnnMarie Gilbert is the first-year head coach of the Titans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.