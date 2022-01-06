ISU women hosting pair of Illinois foes this weekend.

Minus virus-stricken head coach Chad Killinger on the sideline for at least one game, the Indiana State women's basketball team will host a pair of Missouri Valley Conference foes from Illinois this weekend.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Illinois State (5-7 overall, 1-0 MVC) will tip off with the Sycamores (6-6, 1-0) in Hulman Center. Associate head coach Deidra Johnson will be in charge of Indiana State for the evening.
On Sunday, Bradley (3-7 and 0-1 before a Friday contest at Evansville) will be in Hulman Center for a 1 p.m. matchup with Indiana State, which hopes to have Killinger back by then. Killinger said Wednesday that he was feeling fine.
"It's going to be two tough games, obviously," Killinger told the Tribune-Star in a phone interview. "We're going to have to keep doing what we've been doing — playing hard and trying to play together."
Riding a three-game winning streak that includes a 78-70 victory at Drake on Dec. 30, the Sycamores are led by 5-foot-8 junior guard Del'Janae Williams, averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals (second highest in the conference) per game. She's also hit a team-high 20 shots from 3-point range.
Teammate Marie Hunter, a 5-7 guard who's a graduate student, is close to averaging in double figures for points at 9.8. Natalia Lalic, a 5-11 senior guard, hasn't been as consistent as Williams or Hunter, but she erupted for a team-high 20 points — including four 3-pointers — against Drake.
Indiana State junior guards Anna McKendree (No. 3 with 2.4) and Caitlin Anderson (No. 6 with 2.0) join Williams (No. 2) and Hunter (No. 6 with 1.9) as four of the top six in the MVC individual statistics for steals.
For Illinois State, top scorers are 5-11 senior guard Juliunn Redmond (14.9 ppg) and 6-2 junior forward DeAnna Wilson (13.5 ppg). Wilson also grabs 7.9 boards per outing. Redmond was an All-MVC first-teamer last season.
Last Saturday, Illinois State beat Bradley 64-57 in their MVC openers at Normal, Ill.
About a year ago, Indiana State lost to the Redbirds by 14 and 30 points on back-to-back days in Hulman Center. But last season doesn't matter much when one considers that the Sycamores lost at Drake by 50 and 40 points on consecutive days around the same time and they've already knocked off the Bulldogs this season.
"They have a lot of belief in what they're doing," Killinger said of his players on their attitudes during the Drake victory. "It was a great win, something to build upon."
Bradley, which defeated Indiana State by 34 and 22 on successive days in March 2021, has 5-9 senior guard Gabi Haack and 5-4 freshman guard Caroline Waite, averaging 17.1 and 12.8 ppg respectively this season. Haack also is the Braves' leading rebounder at 5.0 per contest.
Heading into this weekend, Missouri State and Southern Illinois share the MVC lead with 2-0 records. Both ISUs are right behind them, tied for third.
