ISU women hope to end 2019 with win

The Indiana State women's basketball team try to end a seven-game losing skid while playing its final game of 2019 and its final nonconference game of the season today as the Sycamores welcome Saint Louis to Hulman Center for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
Coach Vicki Hall's squad is still trying to find a way to make up for the absence of leading rebounder LeAndra Echi, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in a Dec. 16 home loss to Northern Kentucky. Since then, the Sycamores lost to Southeast Missouri State 68-58 Dec. 21, dipping their record to 2-9.
Saint Louis will bring a 7-5 mark, although coach Lisa Stone's Billikens have lost their last two home contests — 66-50 to Princeton on Dec. 20 and 68-60 in overtime to Kansas on Dec. 22. In comparison, ISU dropped an 84-72 season-opening decision at Kansas on Nov. 7.
Early last season, the Sycamores won at Saint Louis by a 60-56 score, although that was with a totally different roster since Hall recruited 14 completely new players for the 2019-20 season. Indiana State holds a 7-3 advantage in the all-time series.
With Echi out for the season, ISU's top four active scorers are freshman guard Del'Janae Williams at 9.3 points per game, junior forward Jamyra McChristine at 8.9 ppg, freshman guard Jasmine Elder at 8.8 ppg and freshman guard Sommer Pitzer at 8.1 ppg. But in the loss to SEMO, the Sycamores' high scorers were freshman guard Caitlin Anderson with 13 points and freshman forward Adrian Folks with 11 (to go along with 11 rebounds). Both came off the bench.
Saint Louis' leading scorers for the season are sophomore guard Ciaja Harbison (14.6 ppg), freshman guard/forward Rachel Kent (11.0 ppg) and senior forward Kendra Wilken (10.9 ppg). Myriama Smith Traore, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward; Brooke Flowers, a 6-5 sophomore center/forward; and the 6-2 Wilken are its leading rebounders at 8.3, 7.5 and 7.3 per outing respectively. Flowers also averages a team-high two blocked shots per contest.
After today, the Sycamores will prepare for the Missouri Valley Conference portion of their schedule, which begins Friday night at Illinois State.
