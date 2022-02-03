ISU women hope to bounce back on central Illinois road swing

For the first time in the Missouri Valley Conference campaign? The Indiana State women's basketball team has a rough loss to try and overcome.
The women lost 72-49 at Northern Iowa on Wednesday. It was ISU's heaviest loss of the MVC campaign. The Sycamores' other two losses were by fewer than 10 points.
So it's the first time the Sycamores took one on the chin in what's best a surprising 4-3 start in MVC play. The chance to recover comes quick as ISU plays at Bradley at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday and then at Illinois State at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.
The unusually long road trip is a product of COVID-19 postponements in early January. ISU's game at Northern Iowa was originally scheduled for Jan. 1.
Against UNI — one of the best teams in the MVC as the Panthers are just a half-game out of first place — one ISU's biggest problems was its inability to get to the line. After four games where it had 10 or more attempts from the line, the Sycamores only had four at UNI — and only made one of them.
UNI made 14 of 18 at the line. This made up for UNI's 39% shooting and 31% 3-point shooting. ISU converted 45.1% from the field, better than UNI, but no one Sycamore got into a rhythm as Natalia Lalic and Mya Glanton co-led the Sycamores with just eight points each.
UNI also got off to hot starts in each half, out-scoring ISU 22-12 in the first quarter and 20-8 in the third quarter. Both dug a hole too deep for the Sycamores to get out of.
The road trip to central Illinois provides a contrast in opponent strength.
Bradley (3-15, 0-9) is pulling up the rear in the conference. Already struggling, Bradley's season was really sent off-track when it lost leader Gabi Haack for the season in early January.
The Braves have not played within 10 points of an opponent in its last four games. ISU has already beaten Bradley, a 73-57 victory on Jan. 9.
Tatum Koenig has led or co-led Bradley in scoring in its last five games, including a 23-point effort against Valparaiso on Jan. 15.
Illinois State, meanwhile, is contending for the league title. The Redbirds (11-9, 7-2) are currently in a statistical tie at the top with Southern Illinois, the Salukis have played two fewer games.
Illinois State defeated the Sycamores 66-58 at Hulman Center on Jan. 7. Juliunn Redmond led Illinois State with 17 points. ISU was down 20 in the contest before a late rally cut the deficit down.
The Redbirds shot over 45% in the first three quarters and did a good job altering ISU's shots in the lane.
Redmond is averaging 14.9 points and the Redbirds have, far and away, the best perimeter attack in the league. Illinois State has converted 43.2% of its 3-point shots, nearly six percentage points better than Valparaiso, the next-best MVC team.
The Sycamores are no slouches themselves on the offensive end. ISU currently ranks first in league scoring in conference games at 67.1 points. The two ISU's are tied atop the league in shooting percentage at 45%. The Sycamores also lead the MVC in steals at 10.6 per game.
Del'Janae Williams leads the MVC in conference-only free throw shooting at 86.4%. Anna McKendree is tops in the league in 3-point shooting at 52.6%.
After the weekend road trip, ISU plays three of its next five games at home. A make-up game against Southern Illinois starts the run on Feb. 9.
