ISU women hit road to play Purple Aces

The Indiana State women’s basketball team will make the short trip to Evansville on Wednesday for a mid-week matchup against the Purple Aces from the Missouri Valley Conference inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST.
The Sycamores hold a 39-18 advantage over Evansville in the all-time series and have won five of the last six meetings, including a season sweep during the 2019-20 campaign.
Last weekend, ISU was swept by visiting Northern Iowa 95-69 and 88-53 in Hulman Center. Sophomore Adrian Folks recorded a career-high 21 points on Friday against the Panthers to go along with six rebounds.
A win Wednesday evening would snap Indiana State’s seven-game losing skid and give ISU a two-game cushion over Evansville in the MVC standings. Coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores are 4-9 overall and 1-7 in the conference, while Evansville is 4-9 and 0-8 respectively.
The Aces, who are guided by Matt Ruffing, have two players who average in double figures in scoring — 6-foot-1 sophomore guard/forward Abby Feit at 14.8 points per game and 6-1 junior guard A'Niah Griffin at 10.0 ppg. Feit also grabs 7.6 rebounds per outing.
Senior forward Jamyra McChristine and Folks are ISU's leading scorers with averages of 9.6 and 9.1 ppg respectively.
Radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9 will broadcast the action live. The game also will be webstreamed on ESPN3.
