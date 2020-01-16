The Indiana State women's basketball season started with an entirely new roster of 14 players, including eight freshmen.
Then leading rebounder LeAndra Echi suffered a season-ending leg injury.
Then the Sycamores found themselves mired in their current 12-game losing streak.
Now comes another tough part.
ISU (2-14 overall, 0-4 Missouri Valley Conference) will be in Des Moines, Iowa, today to take on Drake (10-5, 2-1) at 7 p.m. EST in the Knapp Center. After that, the Sycamores will pack up their belongings and head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to battle Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) at 3 p.m. EST Sunday inside McLeod Center.
After that, Indiana State gets to return home and face No. 19-ranked and MVC frontrunner Missouri State on Jan. 24 in Hulman Center.
But first things first — Drake.
The Bulldogs, who own a 6-0 home record this season, average 80.4 points per game. That's compared to 61.7 for the Sycamores.
Drake's leading scorers are 6-foot-1 senior forward Sara Rhine at 18.3 points per game and 6-0 senior guard Becca Hittner at 17.5 ppg. Rhine also is the team's leading rebounder at 6.8 per outing.
Drake, coached by Jennie Baranczyk, is one of three teams with one conference loss this season. Only 4-0 Missouri State and 3-0 Bradley have better MVC records.
Regarding coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores, no player is tallying in double figures. Not counting the injured Echi, there are four averaging 8.0 ppg or higher — 6-1 junior forward Jamyra McChristine (9.1), 5-5 freshman guard Sommer Pitzer (8.7), 5-8 freshman guard Del'Janae Williams (8.1) and 5-7 junior guard Marie Hunter (8.1).
Among active players, McChristine tops ISU in rebounding at 6.1 per contest.
Looking ahead to UNI, its leading scorers are 5-6 junior guard Karli Rucker (12.9 ppg) and 5-9 sophomore guard Kam Finley (11.4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.