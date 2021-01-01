ISU women have finishing kick to knock off Loyola

Typically, when a team is on the road, the fourth quarter can be unkind.
Not for the Indiana State women's basketball team. The Sycamores were just warming up when the final period came upon them at Loyola's Gentile Arena on Friday.
ISU outscored Loyola 22-12 in the final period to pull away from the Ramblers to earn a 63-48 victory, the first time the Sycamores have won their Missouri Valley Conference opener since 2016.
The Sycamores continued their steady rise as they improved to 4-2 overall. Loyola fell to 2-3.
Adrian Folks led the way for the Sycamores, leading all scorers with 14 points to go along with five rebounds. Fellow sophomore Caitlin Anderson was the only other Sycamore in double-digits, ending with 10 points. Jamyra McChristine pulled down seven boards to pace ISU, as well as four assists. As a team, Indiana State ended with 15 assists.
Even without the fourth quarter surge, the ISU defense managed to keep the opposition in check, holding Loyola to 14 of 50 (28%) from the field and just 2 of 18 (11.1%) from behind the three-point line. The Sycamores ended the game shooting 22 of 52 (42.3%) from the floor and 5 of 17 (29.4%) from three-point land.
The Sycamores forced 21 Ramblers' turnovers while also recording nine steals, finishing with 10 points-off-turnovers. Loyola forced ISU into 17 turnovers with eight steals.
For the Ramblers, junior forward Allison Day led the way, earning a double-double with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting and 11 rebounds.
Entering the final frame, Indiana State only held a 41-36 advantage after having their lead trimmed to one point towards the end of the third quarter. Maya Chandler would briefly pull Loyola to within four after a triple at the 8:34 mark, but a 3-pointer by Sommer Pitzer and back-to-back jumpers by McChristine gave the Sycamores a 50-39 lead and they never looked back.
The lead would eventually swell to 14 points following an old-fashioned three-point play by Anderson at the 3:02 mark, but that’s as big as it would get before ISU ultimately cruised to the 15-point win.
The Sycamores and Ramblers will meet again tomorrow in the second game of the back-to-back series. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Gentile Arena and the game will be streamed live on ESPN3.
