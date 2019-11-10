It didn’t need to be quite as close as it was, but Indiana State didn’t buckle down the stretch and held off host Eastern Illinois 59-57 in nonconference women’s college basketball Sunday in Lantz Arena.
The Sycamores never trailed after a 9-0 run early in the third quarter put them ahead 40-34, and twice early in the fourth period, the advantage grew to seven points.
But it took three clutch free throws by Del’Janae Williams to keep ISU ahead at the end after the veteran Panthers twice cut the lead to one in the last 20 seconds.
“I’m really excited for our team to get its first Division I win,” coach Vicki Hall said afterward, showing no ill effects from the tense final minutes. “Not one [ISU] player had ever played a Division I game [until Thursday’s opener at Kansas], and I’m very proud of their effort.
“But we’ve got to get a lot better in our execution, both offensively and defensively.”
“We can definitely take things away from this that we can improve on,” said junior LeAndra Echi.
Echi had 11 points, a game-high 12 rebounds (as a guard) and a team-high 36 minutes played.
“Help-side defense, being more efficient on the offensive end,” she said. “But we all stayed together as a team, and even though we were in foul trouble, we pulled it out.”
“There are always things we have to clean up,” teammate Marie Hunter said. “We pulled together as a team. We won as a team, we executed as a team. Our goal is to stick together.”
Starters for the Sycamores on Sunday were Hunter, Echi, Williams, Jamyra McChristine and Hattie Westerfeld, with the same 10 players who saw action at Kansas playing again. Two of the 14 on the roster may redshirt, and two others are nursing injuries.
Freshman Sommer Pitzer came off the bench to lead in scoring with 13 points, but each of the 10 made a significant contribution and many of them flashed with dominant stretches at times.
“As soon as we get those [injured] people back, we’ll have even more depth,” Echi said.
ISU got off to a great start, taking leads of 10-5 and 12-7. Eastern went to a pressing defense, but Pitzer rocketed through the middle of it to set up a layup by Pearl Dean and the visitors seemed to be rolling.
But then the pressure took its toll. ISU had 23 turnovers for the game — largely offset by the Sycamores’ huge rebound advantage — and nearly half of them came in the first quarter, most of those in its final five minutes. EIU lead 19-14 at the first stop.
A 3-pointer by Williams and a driving layup by the 6-foot-4 Westerfeld tied the score and it was close the rest of the half. A 6-0 spurt led by junior Karle Pace put the home team ahead, and a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer by Pitzer cut the Panther lead to 32-31.
Eastern got the first basket of the third quarter, but then ISU spurted again. A three-point play by Pitzer tied the score, Jasmine Elder got one basket and set a layup by McChristine, and Pitzer stole the ball for a layup. But the potential blowout never happened, and the Panthers scored the next six points.
“We had our runs, but then we weren’t able to execute to increase our lead,” Hall said later, and not just about that sequence.
Echi broke the 40-40 tie with a free throw and then Elder and Pitzer combined for the next six points for a 47-40 lead. It was 48-43 at the third stop, then 50-43 and 52-45 early in the fourth quarter.
Eastern’s Taylor Steele got back-to-back baskets to reverse the momentum, but Hunter fought for an offensive rebound and scored to restore a five-point cushion. Steele scored again with 3:58 left in the game, and then neither team could score for awhile.
ISU’s defense was undercut by some missed open 3-pointers and a pair of missed free throws at the other end, but then Pitzer had another steal and score for a 56-51 lead with 54 seconds left.
Eastern scored twice — on each side of ISU’s third and fourth missed free throws in a row —and it was 56-55 with 17 seconds left. But twice the Panthers were forced to foul Williams, who nailed down the decision.
“She does that in practice too,” Hall said, “and that’s a freshman.
“The way [the Panthers] defend, they take the coaching out of it,” the coach continued. “You just have to go make plays — and [the Sycamores] did.”
Picking a leading scorer for the Sycamores in Thursday’s game at Western Illinois doesn’t appear to be easy. Hunter had the most points at Kansas, but her big fourth-quarter bucket was her only one on Sunday.
“When one person’s not scoring, the next person steps up,” she said after the game. “If you’re not scoring, you might be rebounding [she had six] or assisting [twice]. It’s all about how you contribute to the team.”
INDIANA STATE (59) — McChristine 3-5 0-0 6, Westerfeld 2-6 0-2 4, Hunter 1-6 0-0 2, Echi 4-9 2-6 11, Williams 2-10 4-5 9, Elder 3-6 1-1 7, Pitzer 5-8 1-1 13, Dean 2-4 1-2 5, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Robben 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 FG, 9-17 FT, 59 TP.
EASTERN ILLINOIS (57) — Wahl 7-10 1-2 16, Steele 6-13 2-2 15, Pace 6-15 6-12 20, Arthofer 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 0-6 0-0 0, Hughes 1-4 0-0 2, Nehls 0-1 0-0 0, Litwiller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 FG, 9-18 FT, 57 TP.
Indiana State 14 17 17 11 — 59
Eastern Illinois 19 13 11 14 — 57
3-point shooting — ISU 4-15 (Pitzer 2-3, Echi 1-3, Williams 1-6, Elder 0-3), EIU 4-15 (Pace 2-5, Wahl 1-2, Steele 1-4, Washington 0-2, Hughes 0-2). Total fouls — ISU 19, EIU 16. Fouled out — McChristine. Turnovers — ISU 23 (Hunter 5, Echi 5, Pitzer 4, Williams 3, Elder 2, McChristine, Westerfeld, Anderson, Robben), EIU 12 (Arthofer 5). Rebounds — ISU 46 (Echi 12, McChristine 6, Hunter 6, McChristine 4, Westerfeld 4, Pitzer 4, Elder 2, Dean 2, Anderson 2, Robben, Team 3), EIU 27 (Wahl 5, Steele ). Assists — ISU (Williams 3, Hunter 2, Elder, Pitzer), EIU 12 (Pace 5). Steals — ISU 10 (McChristine 3, Pitzer 3, Echi 2, Hunter, Williams), EIU 13 (Steele 6). Blocks — ISU 2 (McChristine, Elder), EIU 1 (Nehls). Att — 632.
Next — Indiana State (1-1) plays Thursday at Western Illinois. Eastern Illinois (1-1) hosts Loyola on Wednesday.
