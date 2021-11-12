ISU women going to Saint Louis for first road game

Off to a great start after an 88-33 home victory over NAIA school Stephens College (Mo.) on Tuesday, the Indiana State women's basketball team will face its first NCAA Division I opponent of the season Sunday.
Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. inside Saint Louis' Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens are 0-1 after losing at home to Northern Iowa 63-54 on Tuesday.
In ISU's opening win, Adrian Folks paced five double-figure scorers with 16 points. The 6-foot junior forward received support from reserve Anna McKendree with 13 points, reserve Del'Janae Williams with 12 and Natalia Lalic and Caitlin Anderson with 10 apiece.
Meanwhile, leading Saint Louis during its setback Tuesday were 6-5 senior center Brooke Flowers with 16 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots; 5-6 senior guard Ciaja Harbison with 15 points; and 5-8 junior guard Marisa Warren with 10 points.
After Sunday, coach Chad Killinger's Sycamores will return to Hulman Center for a Wednesday matchup against Eastern Illinois.
