After hosting its first home game of the year Tuesday, the Indiana State women’s basketball team hits the road again for a matchup with Murray State on Saturday in Murray, Ky.
This will be the Sycamores' eighth road game out of the nine they've played. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. EST in the CFSB Center.
ISU (2-6) continues to bring a balanced offensive attack to the table, with the most recent effort coming against Marshall in the 72-60 home loss Tuesday. Four players recorded at least 10 points against the Thundering Herd, led by 5-foot-9 freshman guard Jasmine Elder with 14. Marie Hunter added 13 and Jamyra McChristine and Del’Janae Williams had 10 apiece.
For the season, Elder averages a team-high 11.1 points per game, with Williams (9.9 ppg) not far behind.
Through their first seven games, coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores can boast themselves as one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. They have pulled down 110 offensive boards in eight games, giving them a per-game average of 13.8.
Meanwhile, Murray State (5-2) has two starters scoring in double figures — 5-6 sophomore guard Macey Turley at 18.6 ppg and 6-0 junior forward Laci Hawthorne at 10.0 ppg. Turley also has made 92.5 percent of her free throws (37 of 40) and Hawthorne leads the Racers in rebounds with 7.6 per outing.
The Racers are coached by Rechelle Turner.
Murray State leads the overall series 3-0, with the Racers winning the last meeting 86-80 in December 1986.
