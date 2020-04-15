Indiana State’s women’s basketball team mined the Southern Hemisphere for its newest players.
Wednesday was the Initial Signing Date for both men’s and women’s basketball. It was the first day ISU women's coach Vicki Hall could speak about new players who signed Letters Of Intent.
It was clear early in the season that the Sycamores needed outside shooting – so that's what Hall sought out.
“When the season was going I was looking at what our needs were. One of the things that hurt us was the ability to score from the outside,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said via video.
“We have a lot of talent that can get to the rim. We’re probably one of, if not the most athletic teams in the Valley. Now we need to balance that off with people that can really shoot the ball,” Hall continued.
Hall feels that the infusion of two players – one from Australia, one originally from New Zealand by way of Down Under – accomplishes this mission.
Lalic, who is listed at 5-foot-11, is from Adelaide, Australia and converted 33.5 percent of her 3-point shots for Mineral Area Junior College in Park Hills, Mo. She averaged 12 points per game.
“Nat can flat out shoot the ball. She can shoot it from 30 feet and in. When people guarded us, they stood inside the free throw line and in the paint. When you get the ability to get someone like that. It opens things up,” Hall said.
Essy Latu, who is 5-10, is listed as being a Queensland, Australia native on her bio, but Hall said she is a New Zealand native.
Latu averaged 19.4 points and converted 39.9 percent of her 3-point shots at Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo. She is the Rustlers’ all-time leading scorer with 914 points in two seasons of play.
Latu had offers from Grand Canyon, Idaho State and Cal-Northridge based on her Twitter feed.
“Essy is a lot like Nat, but Nat is more of a pure shooter, but Essy handles the ball more. Both can flat-out stroke the ball,” Hall said.
Latu is fourth all-time in assists at Central Wyoming.
ISU’s two new players join Kallyn Trumbo, from Milford, Iowa on the 2020-21 roster. Trumbo signed her Letter Of Intent in November 2019.
The ISU men's team has a three-man class it intends to sign – Tobias Howard Jr., Randy Miller Jr. and Ndongo Ndaw. As of press time on Wednesday, ISU did not have all of the Letters of Intent, according to ISU sports information.
