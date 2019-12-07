ISU women fall to 2-7 after loss at Murray State

The learning process continues for Indiana State’s young women’s basketball team.
The Sycamores led at Murray State in the second half, but the host Racers finished the game with a five-point fourth-quarter edge to earn a 70-62 victory at the CFSB Center.
Jamyra McChristine led the Sycamores with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sommer Pitzer and LeAndra Echi added 14 points apiece, but ISU couldn’t get the stops it needed in crunch time.
“We have to get better on the defensive end. We held them to 33 percent [shooting], but we’re fouling too much. We have to have discipline and have our structure,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said.
ISU (2-7) led in the third quarter and only trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but Murray State, led by Macey Turley’s 23 points and Lex Mayes’ 21 points, outscored the Sycamores in the final period.
ISU had a 44-40 rebounding edge, including McChristine’s 14-board outburst, but Hall lamented the rebounds the Racers (6-2) were able to get despite ISU having the size advantage.
“Jamyra was a beast in there, but the problem was that we have up 12 or 14 rebounds to a team that’s smaller than us. As a group we have to do a better job of boxing out and do the little things,” Hall said.
ISU has a nine-day break for exams before it plays Northern Kentucky at Hulman Center. ISU has played five games since Nov. 26 and could use the break.
“We have to get back to the basics. We’ve had a ton of games in a row. We’ve been learning on the fly and now we’ll be able to break some things down,” Hall said.
