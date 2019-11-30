The Indiana State women’s basketball team mounted a quick fourth-quarter comeback, but fell just short against CSUN despite double-doubles from LeAndra Echi and Jamyra McChristine.
CSUN held on for the win Saturday, 67-59 and improved to 2-6 for the year. The Sycamores fell to 2-5.
ISU was led by McChristine, who scorched the nets for 18 points and pulled down 10 boards. Echi also put up a double-double, her third of the year, with 11 points and 10 boards. The Matadors outshot the Sycamores, 45.5-38.2 percent, but ISU owned a 33-31 edge on the glass.
Del’Janae Williams and Jasmine Elder also crossed the double-digit point threshold, recording 11 and 10, respectively. Williams connected for three triples and Elder one, making up the Sycamores’ four made 3s. Williams also led the ISU defensive effort with three of the team’s 11 steals. Northridge ended the afternoon with 10 steals.
Northridge was led by Deja Williams, who had 20 points, and De’Jionae Calloway, who posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.
ISU will play its first home game of the season in Hulman Center on Tuesday against Marshall, starting at 8 p.m.
Box score in Scoreboard, B4
