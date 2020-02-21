The Indiana State women’s basketball team battled back from a slow start, but Southern Illinois pulled away late to earn a 60-42 Missouri Valley Conference victory inside Banterra Center on Friday night.
Despite not playing the second half after taking a hard fall in the second quarter, Jamyra McChristine was the lone Sycamore to cross the double-digit point threshold, ending with 12 points to lead the Sycamores. All but one Sycamore who recorded minutes Friday did manage to score.
ISU struggled from the field, shooting 14 of 46 for 30.4 percent, while Southern Illinois ended the game 20 of 53 for 37.7 percent.
The Salukis started the game on an 8-0 run, forcing the Sycamores into an early timeout. Freshman Adrian Folks broke the run by knocking down a mid-range jumper with 7:01 on the clock.
Both teams struggled from the floor following the ISU timeout, with the Salukis taking a 13-7 lead at the end of the quarter thanks to a triple from Brittney Patrick.
Starting the second period, the Sycamores managed to cut the lead down to four after Jasmine Elder found Del’Janae Williams for a layup with 7:52 remaining, but the Salukis responded with a 9-2 run to take a 24-13 lead before heading into halftime ahead 28-17.
After falling behind 40-29 at the 4:04 mark of the third quarter, ISU went on a 6-1 run, getting consecutive buckets from Alyssa Robben, Hattie Westerfeld and Caitlin Anderson to make it 41-35 in favor of SIU. The Salukis managed to get a bucket six seconds later to take an eight-point lead into the final frame.
Southern Illinois started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run and never looked back. The Salukis were led by Nicole Martine, who ended up with 17 points and nine boards.
Indiana State will be back in action Sunday afternoon when it travels to Springfield, Mo., for a matchup with nationally ranked Missouri State.
