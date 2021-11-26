Indiana State's women's basketball team couldn't hold on to a second-half lead as Jacksonville State used a late surge to earn a 67-57 win over the Sycamores at the Georgia Southern Thanksgiving Classic.
Marie Hunter led ISU (1-4) with 19 points. Adrian Folks added 12.
It appeared the Sycamores might be poised for a victory in the fourth quarter. A 9-3 run to start the quarter gave the Sycamores a 54-49 lead with 6:10 left in the contest.
However, the Sycamores then went ice-cold. ISU did not make a field goal for the rest of the contest, going 0-for-9. Compounding the Sycamores problems were five turnovers over the same period.
ISU's last lead, a 56-54 advantage, came with 5:13 left. Jacksonville State finished the game with a 13-1 run.
The Sycamores controlled the first half, leading 31-27 at halftime. ISU converted 11 of 23 from the field in the opening half.
Though ISU led for 31 minutes, 47 seconds of the contest, the decline began in the third quarter as Jacksonville State wiped out its deficit.
ISU also had a peak lead of five in the third quarter, but the Gamecocks finished the quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 46-44 lead.
Jacksonville State (3-2) converted 51.9% of its second-half shots. Nekiyah Thompson led the Gamecocks with 16 points.
ISU struggled from long range, making just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.
ISU continues its participation in the Georgia Southern Thanksgiving Classic as the Sycamores play the host Eagles at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE STATE (67) — Thompson 5-6 3-5 16, Griffin 2-5 5-5 9, Martin 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Gavin 3-5 2-3 8, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, May 1-3 0-0 2, Rhodes 6-8 1-1 13, Shaw 0-2 2-4 2, McCoy 2-6 1-2 5, Burnett 0-2 0-0 0. 25-57 FG, 14-20 FT, 67 TP.
INDIANA STATE (57) — Glanton 1-2 2-4 4, Hunter 7-16 5-8 19, Folks 4-7 4-6 12, Lalic 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Latu 0-4 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 4-6 1-2 9, Anderson 1-5 2-4 4. 20-50 FG, 16-26 FT, 57 TP.
Jacksonville State=14=13=19=21=—=67
Indiana State=17=14=13=13=—=57
3-point goals - JSU 3-19 (Thompson 3-4, Martin 0-6, Williams 0-4, May 0-2, Burnett 0-2, Johnson 0-1); ISU 1-9 (Williams 1-3, Lalic 0-3, Latu 0-3). Rebounds - JSU 38 (Team 11, Griffin 7, Gavin 7, Thompson 4, Martin 3, Rhodes 2, McCoy 2, Johnson, Shaw); ISU 32 (Team 6, Glanton 5, Folks 5, Lalic 4, Hunter 3, Williams 2, Tshimanga 2). Assists - JSU 5 (Griffin 2, May 2, Johnson); ISU 5 (Folks 3, Lalic, Latu). Steals - JSU 5 (Griffin 2, Johnson, Williams); ISU 10 (Hunter 3, Glanton, Folks, Lalic, Williams, Latu, Curry, Anderson). Blocks - JSU 2 (Williams, Rhodes); ISU 3 (Glanton, Folks, Tshimanga). Total fouls - JSU 21, ISU 21. Fouled out - Anderson.
Next - ISU (1-4) plays Georgia Southern and Jacksonville State (3-2) plays South Carolina State on Saturday at the Georgia Southern Thanksgiving Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.