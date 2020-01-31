Indiana State’s women’s basketball team didn’t play perfectly Friday night in Hulman Center.
Coach Vicki Hall’s Sycamores shot only 37.3 percent from the field (22 of 59) and 57.7 percent on free throws (15 of 26). They also were whistled for 22 personal fouls.
But when the clock struck 0:00 at the end of the final quarter, ISU had more points than its opponent, something that had not happened since Nov. 19, 2019.
In this case, the final score was Indiana State 68, Evansville 58. The victory was the Sycamores’ first at home and first in the Missouri Valley Conference this season and it ended their losing streak at 16 games.
“Wahoo!” Hall said with a smile to start the postgame news conference. “That’s all I got to say is wahoo.
“We’ve been working really hard. One of the things we challenged our players with today was just to ... go make plays and have fun.”
The Sycamores had fun by starting fast, jumping ahead 7-0 on a three-point play by CeCe Mayo, a free throw by Jamyra McChristine and a 3-point goal by Sommer Pitzer.
Although the visitors pulled within 12-8 on an Alexis Thomas 3, ISU countered with a trey of its own by Del’Janae Williams and a short jumper by Hattie Westerfeld to boost its advantage to 17-8 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
The Purple Aces cut their deficit to 20-17 early in the second period after Sydne Caddy converted a bucket and usual leading scorer Abby Feit connected on a 3-pointer.
But ISU outscored its foes 14-7 for the rest of the first half, with Marie Hunter and Pitzer each contributing a 3, to take a 34-24 lead into intermission.
The third frame ended with the home team’s margin dwindling to five at 45-40.
But Williams caught fire in the final stanza, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and converting a three-point play for nine of her game-high 16 points, to seal the outcome.
Mayo and Hunter added 12 and 11 points respectively and McChristine grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Sycamores.
The Aces’ high scorers were Feit 16 points and substitute A’Niah Griffin with 12.
“I’m just really proud of these young ladies,” Hall said after her squad’s start-to-finish lead that ended with a win.
After improving its records to 3-18 overall and 1-8 in the MVC, ISU’s next game will be Thursday at Loyola. Evansville (3-17, 0-9) will play that same night at Valparaiso.
“We’ve just got to keep it going and keep the intensity up,” Williams emphasized.
