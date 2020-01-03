The Indiana State women’s basketball played tough basketball to open the Missouri Valley Conference season, but Illinois State was able to defeat the Sycamores 83-69 Friday night at Redbird Arena.
Jasmine Elder, Sommer Pitzer and Del’Janae Williams each ended up with 13 points to lead Terre Haute’s ISU, while teammate Caitlin Anderson was close to the double-digit mark as well with nine.
The Sycamores had 38 rebounds and was led by junior Jamyra McChristine with five. They also dished out 14 assists, its best outing since a victory at Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 19.
Illinois State knocked down 24 of 33 free-throw attempts while Indiana State finished just 5 of 8.
Indiana State would deliver the first punch in the second half, led by Pitzer. The freshman guard sliced through the defense for a layup and converted an old-fashioned three-point play to pull the Sycamores within one. Hattie Westerfeld finished the 7-0 Sycamore run with a layup. With 8:01 left in the third frame, the Blue and White had assumed control at 45-44. The Redbirds then went on a 5-1 run to take a 48-45 lead.
“Illinois State had a hard time guarding us man to man ... and they had to go to the zone,” Indiana State coach Vicki Hall said.
TeTe Magget and Lexi Wallen led the Redbirds (9-3 overall) on Friday with 27 points and seven rebounds and 26 points and eight rebounds respectively.
“Transition defense killed us,” Hall noted. “They run the ball really well.”
The Sycamores (2-11) are back in action Sunday when they travel to Peoria, Illinois, for a matchup with Bradley at 3 p.m. EST.
“We’ve just got to keep plugging along,” Hall stressed.
