Do you remember when you learned how to ride a bike?
As you learn through trial-and-error, you do your fair share of falling, but there’s those heady, if sometimes fleeting, moments where you achieve the balance you need to have to master the bike even before you actually have mastered it.
The Indiana State women’s basketball team is in that phase right now in learning how to achieve consistency and how to win. The Sycamores have moments where they demonstrate they’re on the verge of mastering their craft. And they have other moments where they fall down and have to pick themselves up again.
Against Saint Louis on Monday, the Sycamores nearly squared the circle between the good and the bad, but some missed opportunities and some bad luck down the stretch kept them from the reward they sought as the Billikens prevailed 55-53.
ISU had a couple of chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but 3-point shots by Marie Hunter and Del’Janae Williams didn’t fall (or were blocked).
It was a tough one to swallow for the Sycamores, who pushed a good SLU team to the limit.
“We gave them a good fight,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said. “That’s definitely not the result we wanted, but we’re getting better. Do I believe in moral victories? No, but you can see the improvement. We did a really good job of executing for most of the game.”
Sommer Pitzer led ISU (2-10) with 15 points. Marie Hunter added 12 points and five rebounds. Jamrya McChristine scoed 10. Ciaja Harbison paced the Billikens (8-5) with 22 points.
ISU was up-again, down-again, but after a rough start to the fourth quarter that saw a five-point lead turned into a three-point deficit, the Sycamores fought back.
It appeared a momentum-turning defensive possession would happen at 1:46, but just as ISU was about to force a shot clock violation off of a SLU inbounds pass, center Brooke Flowers drained a 3-point heave at the death of the shot clock. SLU had a five-point lead on Flowers’ first 3-point attempt of the season.
“It was nip or tuck, here or there. The 6-5 Flowers throws up a shot and it goes in,” Hall said with a twinge of incredulity.
ISU didn’t fade. SLU’s lead was cut to 51-50 after a Williams 3-pointer and a McChristine layup. SLU’s big play came with 32 seconds left when Harbison stole the ball off of Williams and converted a coast-to-coast layup to make it 53-50.
Hunter missed the mark from 3-point range, but ISU got the ball back immediately when SLU turned it over in transition. Williams’ 3-point shot was then blocked by Rachel Kent and SLU finished the game at the line.
Pitzer was disappointed, but also heartened by ISU’s willingness to stay in the game to the end.
“We learned how to fight. We’ll be close [in other games], but we’ve had stretches where we give up. Today we kept fighting. I was proud of that,” Pitzer said.
The Sycamores came out strong to start the game. A 7-0 start was built on the back of excellent defense – SLU missed its first seven shots – and a good run of offense from Jamrya McChristine, who scored five of ISU’s first seven points.
ISU’s lead peaked at 10-2 before the ride began to get wobbly. SLU began to feed the post with more authority and ISU began committing turnovers, leading to SLU’s transition buckets. By the end of the first quarter, ISU’s lead was just 15-14.
The Sycamores’ offense dried up in the second quarter as ISU started the period with seven empty trips. A 7-0 run staked SLU to a 21-15 lead. ISU would go on to shoot just 2 of 11 from the field in the second quarter as the Billikens had a 26-19 lead at the half.
ISU followed its worst quarter with its best in the third. ISU scored on six straight trips to turn a five-point SLU lead into a 35-33 advantage. Five different Sycamores scored during the surge. ISU kept the pressure on, taking a peak lead of 42-37 early in the fourth quarter.
Then the offense dried up and fouls became a problem for the Sycamores in the final period. SLU was in the bonus by the 6:13 mark of the final period and the free throws they gained from the fouls put them over the top.
ISU begins Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday as it travels to Illinois State. What does ISU’s close call do for team morale?
“You want to keep pushing. You want to keep working hard,” McChristine said.
SAINT LOUIS (55) – Kent 0-4 0-0 0, Wilken 3-5 2-4 8, Flowers 5-11 6-8 17, Harbison 7-17 5-8 22, Clark 2-11 0-0 4, Traore 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0. 19-56 FG, 13-20 FT, 55 TP.
INDIANA STATE (53) – Westerfeld 2-3 0-0 4, McChristine 4-9 2-3 10, Pitzer 6-12 0-0 15, Hunter 5-10 0-2 12, Williams 1-7 3-4 6, Robben 2-5 0-0 4, Folks 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Mayo 0-2 0-0 0, Elder 0-4 0-0 0. 21-55 FG, 5-9 FT, 53 TP.
Saint Louis 14 12 11 18 - 55
Indiana State 15 4 21 13 - 53
3-point goals - SLU 4-18 (Harbison 3-5, Flowers 1-1, Clark 0-5, Kent 0-3, Rice 0-2, Stewart 0-2); ISU 6-21 (Pitzer 3-6, Hunter 2-4, Williams 1-7, Elder 0-2, Andesron 0-1, Mayo 0-1). Rebounds - SLU 41 (Flowers 11, Wilken 9, Traore 8); ISU 32 (Team 9, Hunter 5). Assists - SLU 11 (Clark 4); ISU 10 (Williams 5). Steals - SLU 7 (Harbison 2, Clark 2); ISU 8 (Hunter 3). Blocks - SLU 6 (Flowers 5); ISU 5 (Williams 2). Turnovers - SLU 11 (Harbison 3); ISU 15 (McChristine 4). Total fouls - SLU 14, ISU 16. Fouled out - Westerfeld. A – 1,295.
Next - ISU (2-10) plays at Illinois State on Friday.
